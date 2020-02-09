Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) has style to spare. The new film features a quirky and colorful Gotham, a memorable cast of characters, and some pretty impressive hand-to-hand combat. All of it is tied together by Margot Robbie, who commits to this version of Harley Quinn with a zaniness and intensity that is irresistible. Even in moments when the movie doesn’t quite work, you can still feel the love and care that was put into bringing these characters to life.

I had the chance to chat with Melissa Tamminga from Seattle Screen Scene about the movie. We filmed ourselves talking about how Birds of Prey is a metaphor for getting out of a toxic relationship, sharing our favorite action scenes, and what we think of this new vision of Gotham. Check out our detailed video review after the jump. If you’re looking for more content on Birds of Prey, be sure to check out our interview with Margot Robbie and read Hoai-Tran Bui’s review as well.

Here’s the official synopsis for Birds of Prey: