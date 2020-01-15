Want more Birds of Prey action? This new TV spot might help. What we’re presented with here involves some new footage and even a new plot point – involving a stolen diamond. Just why this particular diamond is so important remains to be a mystery, but it’s clear that Ewan McGregor‘s Black Mask really wants to get his evil hands on it.

Birds of Prey TV Spot

Let the mayhem begin. #BirdsofPrey is in theaters February 7. pic.twitter.com/5D0zfhawGL — Birds of Prey (@birdsofpreywb) January 14, 2020

Birds of Prey continues to look like a lot of fun. Up until now, here’s what we knew about the movie: “After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord, Black Mask in Gotham City.” Now we know the story also involves a stolen diamond. I don’t know how that’s going to inform the plot, and I really hope it doesn’t turn into some pointless MacGuffin. But here we are.

Also interesting: the end of this footage tries to change the title up a bit by having the voice over guy put Harley Quinn ahead of Birds of Prey. Technically, the full title is Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), but putting Harley Quinn upfront here seems to be Warner Bros. way of ensuring brand awareness.

“It’s really Harley’s story, as well as all of these women’s stories,” director Cathy Yan said. “And in a way their stories kind of echo each other. So when our title includes The Emancipation of One Harley Quinn that is essentially the story that she goes on. We find her basically without the Joker at the beginning of the film, and through the film she learns that she doesn’t need anyone but herself. She doesn’t necessarily make friends with the other women, but they come together, and through that they all sort of emancipate themselves throughout the film.”

I continue to have high hopes for this movie. It looks stylish, funny, and has a strong cast. The Warner Bros. DC movies were on rocky ground for a while, but they seem to have found their footing. And while this is another R-rated DC title, it looks much different than the Oscar-nominated Joker. Birds of Prey, starring Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong, and Ewan McGregor, arrives in theaters February 7, 2020.