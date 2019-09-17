A fun, colorful Birds of Prey poster just flew online, and I won’t lie: I dig it. I have no idea how Cathy Yan‘s upcoming DC film will turn out, but here’s hoping it’s as fun and vibrant as this poster, which puts Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn front and center while the rest of the cast flutters around her in a much smaller scale. See the poster below.

Look, I don’t want to get too hung-up over fun movie marketing – especially for a film like this. If I recall correctly, the early marketing for Suicide Squad was pretty damn fun. And we all know how that eventually turned out (not well). Still, I kind of love this? From the goofy look on Margot Robbie’s face, to the silliness of seeing bottle-blond Chris Messina fluttering about with tiny wings, this is an amusing poster.

There’s currently a Birds of Prey teaser playing in theaters, but it has yet to find its way online. Perhaps the release of this poster signals its imminent arrival. Perhaps not.

Birds of Prey, starring Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, and Ewan McGregor, opens February 7, 2020.