Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn is a regular Renaissance woman. A former Arkham Asylum psychologist and former lover/sidekick of the Joker, Harley Quinn finally gets to show off her particular set of skills in Birds of Prey, the upcoming comic book girl gang movie from Warner Bros. The studio has released a new Birds of Prey poster casting Harley Quinn as a new-age Renaissance woman in a one-sheet designed like a piece of fine art, with a funky comic book twist. See the Birds of Prey poster below.

Birds of Prey Poster

Harley Quinn stands front and center of the new Birds of Prey poster, which teases “mayhem at its finest.” The finest piece of fine art, is more like it. The poster is like a pop-art twist on a Renaissance painting, with Harley surrounded by a floating Huntress who hangs off the leg of Black Canary, flying in the sky. Cassandra Cain sits atop a giant jewel while Renee Montoya wears a red sheet in the background.

But aside from the members of the Birds of Prey sits a curious figure: a beaver next to Harley’s foot that emerges from a hole and sports a necklace. That is indeed Bernie the Beaver, a DC Comics character owned by Harley Quinn making his debut in Birds of Prey, though thankfully looking less disfigured than his comic book counterpart.

Birds of Prey stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya. Ewan McGregor is playing Black Mask, while Chris Messina takes on the role of serial killer Victor Zsasz. Cathy Yan directs a script by Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson.

Birds of Prey flies into theaters on February 7, 2020.