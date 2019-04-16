Birds of Prey has wrapped production this week, and the Warner Bros. superhero movie commemorated the occasion with a reveal of the film’s logo — snuggled right underneath Margot Robbie‘s very festive Harley Quinn outfit. See the Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn) logo below.

Birds of Prey Logo

Harley Quinn is hijacking the logo for Birds of Prey. Just like the scribbled-on screenplay that revealed the lengthy title for Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn), the Birds of Prey logo has a similar spontaneity, showing the first part of the title in bold, clean font, with “And the Fantabulous Emancipation…” scrawled in pink marker in the available space. It’s fitting for a film that will presumably see Harley Quinn, as a famous Batman rogue, go up against the female-led superhero team before changing her ways and joining them.

But Harley Quinn isn’t the only one making her mark in this logo — the logo cleverly makes nods to each of the heroes that make up the female-led team: an arrow for Huntress, a Batarang for Cassandra Cain, a bat for Harley, a microphone for Black Canary, and what looks like a top hat for Renee Montoya because…detectives? I also see a diamond and a comb in there, which could hint at the film centering around a heist of sorts, maybe a very fashionable heist.

Birds of Prey also stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, a hero with an ultrasonic scream; Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, a vigilante who’s the daughter of a slain mob boss; Rosie Perez as Gotham City’s Detective Renee Montoya; Ella Jay Basco as future Batgirl Cassandra Cain; Ewan McGregor as the villainous Black Mask; and Chris Messina the serial killer Victor Zsasz.

Directed by Cathy Yan and based on a script by Christina Hodson, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) hits theaters on February 7, 2020.