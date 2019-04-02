Margot Robbie stole scenes in 2016’s Suicide Squad as the unpredictable Harley Quinn, who proved so popular — as both a character and a Halloween costume — that it was a no-brainer that she’d be receiving her own spin-off film. But she won’t be going off on adventures in Gotham on her lonesome. Warner Bros.’ female-centric Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) gives Harley a “girl gang” of her own, consisting of popular DC Comics characters Black Canary, Batgirl, and Renee Montoya. The girls rule behind the camera as well, with Cathy Tan set to direct a script penned by Christina Hodson.

/Film’s own Peter Sciretta and Ben Pearson are attending CinemaCon is Las Vegas this year and got a glimpse of the first footage from the upcoming Birds of Prey. Is Harley Quinn’s new girl gang going to be as “fantabulous” as the title suggests? Let’s take a look.

The audience at CinemaCon was treated to quick footage of Birds of Prey that was bright, gold, and bursting with neon colors. The footage consisted of Harley Quinn roller skating behind a moving vehicle in an sequence that fit the film’s massive and impressive production design.

According to the Warner Bros. presentation, Harley Quinn is not really a member of the Birds of Prey, the titular female superhero vigilante team that operates out of Gotham. In the comics, the team’s traditional line-up includes Black Canary, Oracle (aka the former Batgirl, Barbara Gordon), and Huntress. Of the team’s rotating roster of superheroines, Harley Quinn was never part of it in the comics. So exactly how she gets involved with the team remains to be seen.

Birds of Prey stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, a hero with an ultrasonic scream; Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, a vigilante who’s the daughter of a slain mob boss; Rosie Perez as Gotham City’s Detective Renee Montoya; Ella Jay Basco as future Batgirl Cassandra Cain; Ewan McGregor as the villainous Black Mask; and Chris Messina the serial killer Victor Zsasz.

Directed by Cathy Yan based off a script by Christina Hodson, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) hits theaters on February 7, 2020.