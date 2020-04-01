Birds of Prey, AKA Birds of Prey and the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, AKA Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, is currently on digital. But if you’re like me, and still prefer physical media, here’s some good news: the Blu-ray is on the way. The 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD release will arrive next month, May 12 to be exact, bringing with it all sorts of special features.

Birds of Prey

Birds of Prey didn’t exactly set the box office on fire – but you know what? It’s a fun movie. It has a few script issues here and there – I really don’t think it needed the nonlinear timeline angle – but overall, it’s a wild, over-the-top, ultra-violent girl gang flick. Margot Robbie continues to live it up as Harley Quinn, and Ewan McGregor is having the time of his life as Black Mask.

In Birds of Prey, “When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz (Chris Messina), put a target on a young girl named Cass (Ella Jay Basco), the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley (Margot Robbie), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez)’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.”

The movie is currently available on digital, but I’m a creature of habit, and I prefer to wait for the Blu-ray release – which is arriving May 12. Here are the special features included:

Birds Eye View Mode

Birds of Prey: Birds of a Feather

Grime and Crime

Wild Nerds

Romanesque

Sanity is Sooo Last Season

A Love/Skate Relationship

Gag Reel

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc will feature “Dolby VisionTM HDR, which dramatically expands the color palette and contrast range, and uses dynamic metadata to automatically optimize the picture for every screen, frame by frame. It will also feature HDR10+TM, a new HDR technology that optimizes brightness levels and contrast for each scene, making bright areas brighter and dark areas darker to deliver a lifelike viewing experience.”

Directed by Cathy Yan from a script by Christina Hodson, the film is based on characters from DC. The main cast also includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Ella Jay Basco also stars as Cassandra “Cass” Cain, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, and Ewan McGregor as Roman Sionis/Black Mask.