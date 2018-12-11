Whatever you do, don’t open your eyes. Unless you want to watch this new Bird Box trailer, that is. This intense new look at the Netflix film sends Sandra Bullock blindfolded across the wilderness, hoping to avoid some terrifying force. A force that, in the best Lovecraftian fashion, can kill people if they just lay eyes on it. Watch the latest Bird Box trailer below…if you dare.

Bird Box Trailer

Well, this certainly looks like a piece of lighthearted entertainment! Just kidding – this looks unnerving as-as-hell. Based on Josh Malerman’s acclaimed novel, Bird Box hails from filmmaker Susanne Bier, who directed AMC’s The Night Manager. Packed with an impressive cast that includes Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, Jacki Weaver, Rosa Salazar, Danielle Macdonald, Lil Rel Howery, Tom Hollander, Colson Baker, BD Wong, with Sarah Paulson, and John Malkovich (who spends most of this trailer yelling), the film looks a blend of A Quiet Place and the works of H.P. Lovecraft. Here’s the synopsis:

When a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, only one thing is certain: if you see it, you take your life. Facing the unknown, Malorie finds love, hope and a new beginning only for it to unravel. Now she must flee with her two children down a treacherous river to the one place left that may offer sanctuary. But to survive, they’ll have to undertake the perilous two-day journey blindfolded. Academy Award® winner Sandra Bullock leads an all-star cast that includes Trevante Rhodes, with Sarah Paulson, and John Malkovich in BIRD BOX, a compelling new thriller from Academy Award winner Susanne Bier.

Besides the impressive cast, Bird Box also boasts a script from Arrival writer Eric Heisserer. This is a very effective trailer – tense, scary and vague enough to keep you guessing (the only thing I don’t like here is Bullock’s daughter at the end saying “The creatures!” – it’s just kind of lame). That said, it might give a little too much away – it’s clear based on this footage that Sarah Paulson’s character doesn’t stick around very long. All that said, I have high-hopes for this, although I haven’t heard much buzz yet. Fingers crossed.

Bird Box will have exclusive limited theatrical engagements in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and London starting December 13, 2018. The film will then be released globally on Netflix on December 21, 2018 and will have an expanded theatrical release in additional theaters in the U.S., and throughout Europe.