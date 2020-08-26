After nearly 30 years, lovable cinematic goofballs William “Bill” S. Preston, Esq. (Alex Winter) and Ted “Theodore” Logan (Keanu Reeves) are finally returning in a new movie. And just a few days after Bill and Ted Face the Music arrives on VOD, you’ll be able to play a new Bill and Ted board game designed in a phone booth-shaped package which tests your knowledge of history and trivia. Get the details on Bill and Ted’s Excellent Historical Trivia Travel Game below.

Bill and Ted Board Game

With the coronavirus pandemic still very much a threat to us in the United States, it’s still not the best time for big, in-person board game parties with groups of friends. Luckily, Bill and Ted’s Excellent Historical Trivia Travel Game is only good for 2 to 4 players anyway: ideal for family members or close friends who are already in your corona bubble. And as the name indicates, it’s also a travel game, meaning some of the pieces are magnetized so they won’t get easily lost during a road trip.

The Hollywood Reporter pointed us to this forthcoming game, which hails from L.A.-based Barry & Jason Games and Entertainment, features 1,200 Historical Trivia questions, 100 Wyld Cards, and 4 Telephone Booth Score cards and is “the only historical trivia game with questions sounding like they’re coming straight from Bill & Ted themselves.” Here’s the breakdown via Amazon:

*Travel Along With Bill & Ted* – Journey through time and space as you answer history questions and attempt to save the world!

*Answer Historical Trivia Questions* – Collect the corresponding character into your phone booth. Geography: Genghis Kahn, US History: Abe Lincoln, World History: Napoleon, Women in History: Joan of Arc, Heinous History: Billy The Kid, Music History: Beethoven

*Iconic Phone Booth Game Package* – This magnetic travel game is perfect for cars, planes, trains, boats, living rooms and time machines.

*Introducing Wyld Cards!* Play these conversation starters and pallet cleansers in between trivia rounds. Socrates will ask you what you think while that Freud dude will want to know how you feel. And Death? He’s always up for a quick mini-game.

*How Do You Win?* – Be the first player to collect all six historical characters and return to San Dimas High School to give your oral report. Excellent!

Bill and Ted Face the Music hits video on demand platforms this Friday, August 28, 2020. Bill & Ted’s Excellent Historical Trivia Travel Game officially debuts on September 9, 2020, but it is currently available for pre-order.