Some thought this day would never come…but here we are. It’s been almost 30 years since we last checked in with William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan, but now the Wyld Stallyns are ready for an all-new time-bending adventure. Bill and Ted Face the Music finds Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) all grown-up, with kids of their own, but that doesn’t mean their party days are over.

Bill and Ted Face the Music Trailer

In 1989, teenagers Bill and Ted ended up on an Excellent Adventure, traveling through time to gather together historical figures, all in the name of a high school history project (yes, that really is the plot). The duo then had themselves a Bogus Journey in 1991, wherein they died, went to hell, then went to heaven, all before returning to Earth to battle evil robot versions of themselves (yes, that really is the plot).

Since then, fans have hoped for a third Bill and Ted adventure, and screenwriters Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon have both been very open about the idea. But as the years ticked on, it seemed more and more unlikely that Bill and Ted would hop in their time machine phone booth again. Until now. In Bill and Ted Face the Music, “Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends — to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.”

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves are back as Bill and Ted, and William Sadler is back as well, reprising his Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey role of the Grim Reaper. New cast members include Brigette Lundy-Paine as Billie “Little Bill” Logan, Ted’s daughter, and Samara Weaving as Theodora”Little Ted” Preston, Bill’s daughter. Anthony Carrigan, Kid Cudi, Jillian Bell, and Kristen Schaal also appear. Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) directs, with a script by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Bill and Ted Face the Music is set to hit theaters August 21, 2020.