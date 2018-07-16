Bill and Ted Face the Music may have to, well, face the music. The long-awaited third Bill and Ted film is facing serious production problems that could kill the movie altogether. And this time, they may not be able to play Battleship with Death to bargain for a second life.

Two months after Bill and Ted Face the Music was officially confirmed to be moving forward at MGM with original stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter on board (they even did an Entertainment Weekly photoshoot!), Reeves warns that the third Bill and Ted may not actually happen.

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Reeves said that Bill and Ted Face the Music has been plagued by logistical problems that could prevent the film from being made:

“I don’t know if [Bill & Ted 3] is a reality. We’ve been trying for a long time to get that film made, and it still has its challenges. I really love the characters, and I think we have a good story to tell. Part of it is business stuff—financing, rights, deals. Nothing creatively.”

Those problems sound like a small hiccup in the production of the long-awaited Bill and Ted sequel, but financing and copyright issues are the problems that can most often torpedo a movie. Hollywood is still a business after all, and business could be the thing that endangers Bill and Ted Face the Music. Though our beloved Bill S. Preston and Theodore Logan have never been that business-minded to begin with.

Hopefully Bill and Ted Face the Music won’t actually have to face the music and halt production. Fans have been waiting so long for this film — and it could just the right brand airheaded optimism that we sorely need in this day and age.

Here is the current synopsis for Bill & Ted Face the Music: