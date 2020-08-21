There’s less than a week left until we can see Bill & Ted Face the Music. The long-awaited sequel finally arrives via On Demand and limited theatrical release next week, and to ramp up excitement for the feel-good sci-fi comedy, Orion Pictures has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette that gives the spotlight to the excellent cast led by Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves. Watch the Bill and Ted Face the Music featurette below.

Bill and Ted Face the Music Featurette: Behind the Scenes

When Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure hit theaters in 1989, few anticipated that it would amass the cult following that it has and leave such an enduring feel-good legacy. But this slacker sci-fi comedy was silly and absurd in all the right ways, and would spawn an even more bonkers sequel with Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. More than 30 years later, it’s still kind of funny that people speak about it in such awed tones usually reserved for Reeves’ other big franchises like The Matrix. But everyone is just really happy to be here in the new behind-scenes-featurette released for Bill & Ted Face the Music.

The featurette goes behind the scenes with the new and old cast of the upcoming film, with Winter, Reeves, and William Sadler (who returns as Death) speaking about the franchise’s legacy, while newcomers like Kristen Schaal, Samara Weaving, and Brigette Lundy-Paine talk about what it’s like to be greeted in the big Bill & Ted family. The featurette is also jam-packed with new footage of cameos from historical figures who help Bill and Ted on their mission to write a universe-saving rock song, including Mozart, Ling Lun (the founder of music in ancient China who was said to have created bamboo flutes), and…Kid Cudi?

Directed by Dean Parisot and written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, Bill & Ted Face the Music also stars Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Holland Taylor, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Beck Bennett, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch.

Bill & Ted Face the Music will be released on demand and in theaters on August 28, 2020.