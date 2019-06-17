After long years of rumors and failed talks, the Bill and Ted 3 production begins. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are bringing back the band in Bill & Ted Face the Music, which kicked off production with a gratitude and nostalgia-filled post from Winter, who praised writer Ed Solomon, the writer of the original Bill & Ted movies, for being the rock that holds the bodacious family together.

And speaking of family, Solomon also teased a few comparison shots of young Reeves and Winter with their daughters played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine, who show an uncanny resemblance to the excellent duo.

Production has begin for Bill & Ted Face the Music, the long-awaited sequel to 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. The production start was announced by Winter, who played the OG slacker-rocker Bill alongside Reeves’ Ted in the first two films. But unlike the ever-busy Reeves, Winter hasn’t appeared in a feature film since 2015’s Smosh: The Movie, and posted a sweet message expressing gratitude to the Bill & Ted family and the film’s tenacious writer Ed Solomon.

Just got to location to shoot @BillandTed3. Making movies is a miraculous gig, but it's also stressful & fairly nuts. Good to be here with @ed_solomon, our great director & producer, many folks I've known most of my life. We're family, and that makes this all the more special. — Alex Winter (@Winter) June 16, 2019

Solomon was the biggest force behind bringing Bill & Ted Face the Music to life, working for years on a project that long seemed a doomed dream. But here we are, with production beginning, and a star-studded cast that includes William Sadler, Samara Weaving, and Brigette Lundy-Paine. The latter two play the daughters of Bill and Ted, and they share quite a resemblance to the young Winter and Reeves, as Solomon points out.

On my wall in the production office. pic.twitter.com/td2vx0p1Ow — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) June 14, 2019

Bill & Ted Face the Music will be directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest, Red 2, Fun With Dick and Jane), from a screenplay by returning franchise writers Chris Matheson (Imagine That, A Goofy Movie) and Solomon (Men in Black, Mosaic).

Here’s the official synopsis:

Following 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the stakes are higher than ever for William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.

Bill and Ted Face the Music opens August 21, 2020.