It’s still hard to believe this is really happening, but Bill and Ted 3, aka Bill and Ted Face the Music, is a real movie that we’ll actually get to see this year. After years of rumors and false starts, a third Bill and Ted movie is ready to bring back Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter as the Wyld Stallyns in their adulthood. A new, official Bill and Ted 3 image gives us a look at Reeves and Winter in character, awaiting us with open arms.

I have to get this out of the way first: I cannot get used to clean-shaven Keanu Reeves. I know the actor has appeared clean-shaven in films before – including the first two Bill and Ted films. But Reeves’ facial hair has become such a big part of his overall look that to see him now beard-free is just…odd. At least in still image form. Perhaps it’ll look perfectly normal in action, but in this pic – which first debuted at Empire – it’s slightly off-putting.

In Bill and Ted Face the Music, “Now enduring the monotony of middle-aged life, William ‘Bill’ S. Preston, Esq. and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan are warned by a visitor from the future of the need for them to create a song that will save all life on Earth and the entire universe. The pair work with their families, old friends, famous musicians, and each other to complete the task.”

In addition to Winter and Reeves reprising their roles, Face the Music also features Brigette Lundy-Paine as Billie Logan, Ted’s daughter; and Samara Weaving as Thea Preston, Bill’s daughter. William Sadler is back as the Grim Reaper, and Barry break-out Anthony Carrigan plays the film’s villain. Other cast members include Jillian Bell, Kid Cudi, Beck Bennett, Holland Taylor, and Kristen Schaal. Galaxy Quest filmmaker Dean Parisot directs a script from Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

“They were told when they were teenagers that they were going to save reality, and they’ve been working on it the whole time,” Matheson told EW. “Now an emissary from the future comes and says, ‘You’ve got to do it right now. We’ve got literally 80 minutes or all of reality will come to an end.'”

Bill and Ted Face the Music opens August 22, 2020.