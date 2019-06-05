Update: The original press release inaccurately stated which roles the actresses were playing. An update was sent our way and we have updated accordingly.

If you needed more proof that Bill and Ted 3, aka Bill and Ted Face the Music, was finally happening, here’s some casting news. Brigette Lundy-Pain and Samara Weaving have joined the Bill and Ted 3 cast as the daughters of Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves). Weaving will be playing Bill’s daughter, while Lundy-Pain is the offspring of Ted.

I’m still having a hard time accepting that Bill and Ted 3 is going to actually happening, but the production is clearly picking up steam if cast members are being added. Samara Weaving (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Mayhem) is set to play Thea Preston, daughter of Ted “Theodore” Logan. Additionally, Brigette Lundy-Paine (The Glass Castle) is taking on the role of Billie Logan, daughter of Bill S. Preston.

“When we saw Samara and Brigette together, it was like deja vu. It was exactly the way we felt when we first saw Keanu and Alex. We are so thrilled to have this funny and unique pair join the Bill and Ted team!” said Bill and Ted Face the Music producer Scott Kroopf. Bill and Ted 3 will be directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest), with a screenplay by returning franchise writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Here’s the official synopsis:

Following 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the stakes are higher than ever for William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.

I’ll admit that I sometimes grow wary of sequels arriving so many years after the previous installment. It often signals a quick cash-grab, or a feeble attempt to recapture some sort of earlier glory. But I’m excited for Bill and Ted 3. The Bill and Ted films are fun – I especially love the second film, which is one of the most bonkers movies ever made. I also love the idea of Keanu Reeves returning to the kind of goofy comedy he hasn’t done often in the latter part of his career.

Bill and Ted Face the Music opens August 21, 2020.