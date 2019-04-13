Bigger isn’t always better, unless you’re going to see a movie in IMAX. In the spirit of bigness, Germany is going to unleash the biggest IMAX screen ever. A screen wider than a Beoing 737, and over 72 feet high. Not only will this be the biggest IMAX screen ever, it will also be the world’s widest theater screen. So feel free to keep this screen in mind the next time you want to tell an offensive “yo momma” joke.

If you happen to find yourself in Germany in 2020, specifically Leonberg, south west Germany, you could check out the biggest IMAX screen on record. Per Deadline, IMAX “is teaming up with Lochmann Filmtheaterbetriebe, a German independent cinema operator, for the 38 meter-wide screen in Leonberg, south west Germany. The mega screen, wider than a Beoing 737, will have a height of 22 meters.” That’s 72+ feet high, and 124+ feet wide. Pretty damn impressive! Or I guess you can just watch something on your phone instead.

“If you want your guests to come back to your theater, you have to offer them an unforgettable experience,” said Heinz Lochmann, Head of the Lochmann Filmtheaterbetriebe. “Cinemas are where dreams come to life and where audiences come to relax and be totally immersed in the movies they love. There is nothing like IMAX when it comes to delivering the world’s most immersive cinematic experience.”

Richard L. Gelfond, CEO of IMAX, added:

“Global demand for The IMAX experience is stronger than ever as shown by our recent performance and growth in Germany. Now, through our new partnership with the Lochmann Filmtheaterbetriebe, the largest IMAX theater in world will reside in Germany and serve as a premium entertainment destination in the country.”

Will us American slobs ever get an IMAX screen this big? There’s no telling, but it sure would be nice. Especially if it opened near me. My nearest IMAX screen is over 25 miles away. That’s not very convenient, but I guess it’s better than hopping a 10 hour flight to Leonberg. Maybe.

There’s no specific launch date for this huge IMAX screen, but it’s expected to be available to the public sometime in 2020.