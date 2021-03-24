Sports movies used to be a big part of the filmgoing landscape, but as Hollywood has evolved into its current form, they’ve become few and far between. Occasionally we’ll get something like The Way Back, the Ben Affleck drunk coach movie, but since the movie industry has largely edged out mid-budget films, those types of stories are shifting to television and streaming. Enter Big Shot, a new Disney+ series that has Full House hunk John Stamos starring as a hardass basketball coach who falls from grace in the NCAA and takes a head coaching job at an elite private high school. Check out the trailer below.



Big Shot Trailer

Stamos leads the ensemble cast, which also features Jessalyn Gilsig (Glee) as the assistant coach, Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) as the school’s principal, Richard Robichaux (Boyhood), and young actors Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique Green, Tisha Custodio, and Cricket Wampler.

How many basketball stories have we seen that focus on girls’ teams? I don’t know the answer off the top of my head, but I assure you it is not many. So this is interesting for that reason alone. And I guess all the Stamos-heads (read: 40-year-old women) out there will be happy to see him back in the spotlight, so this show might benefit from a bit of thirst curiosity that it might not have had otherwise. (Fun fact: I once gave Stamos a ride in a cart on the Paramount Pictures lot when I was working there, and he is indeed very handsome in person.) I’m just curious to see if this show will be able to co-exist alongside The Mighty Ducks: Game Changer, since the whole “coach falls from grace” angle has already been played up in the Mighty Ducks movies.

Here’s the official description for the series:

Big Shot follows Coach Korn (John Stamos) who, after getting ousted from the NCAA, is given a chance for redemption with a coaching position at an elite private high school. He soon learns that the teenage players require empathy and vulnerability — foreign concepts for the stoic coach. By learning how to connect with his players, Marvyn starts to grow into the person he’s always hoped to be. The girls learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their footing both on and o? the court.

Big Shot premieres on Disney+ on April 16, 2021.