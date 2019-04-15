The first season of HBO’s Big Little Lies was an adaptation of author Liane Moriarty’s best-selling novel, and it was originally envisioned as a one-season-and-done miniseries. But after the show became a big hit, everyone involved changed their minds and decided to bring it back for more.

But you’d never guess that from this brand new Big Little Lies season 2 trailer, which continues the story after the shocking events of the finale and looks just as thrilling as ever. Check it out below.



Big Little Lies Season 2 Trailer

“There’s no reason to make a season two. That was meant to be a one-time deal, and it’s finishing in a way where it’s for the audience to imagine what can happen. If we do a season two, we’ll break that beautiful thing and spoil it.”

That was a quote from season one director Jean-Marc Vallée, who mirrored my thoughts about a potential follow-up in this interview with Vulture after season one wrapped up. I was totally against a second season, but damn it, now I can see why all of the key creatives changed their tune: this is a great trailer.

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz‘s characters have earned the moniker “The Monterey Five” (giving me flashbacks to Lost‘s “Oceanic Six”), and as we know, gossip travels quickly in this tight-knit community. They’re going to have to deal with the fallout of their actions from the season one finale, and now Meryl Streep is in town as a concerned mother trying to find out the truth behind Alexander Skarsgard’s character’s death. It looks like this season is all about consequences and how the Monterey Five will ultimately handle the lie they’ve collectively decided to tell. Will it eat them up until one of them explodes, or will they be able to keep it all together long enough to preserve their way of life?

(Vallée, who was busy helming Sharp Objects for HBO as Big Little Lies season 2 was under way, serves as an executive producer this season while American Honey filmmaker Andrea Arnold handles the directing duties.)

Here’s the official description:

The second season of this subversive, darkly comedic drama will explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode…the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.

Big Little Lies season 2 premieres on June 9, 2019.