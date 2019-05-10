What happens when a secret shared among a group begins eating away at one of its members? We’re about to find out in the second season of HBO’s Big Little Lies, which brings back The Monterey Five – Madeline Mackenzie (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste Wright (Nicole Kidman), Jane Chapman (Shailene Woodley), Renata Klein (Laura Dern), and Bonnie Carlson (Zoe Kravitz) – as they grapple with their actions in the season one finale. Check out the new trailer below.

Big Little Lies Season 2 Trailer

While their secret slowly festers inside the Monterey Five, the world goes on around them. Second grade begins for their kids, there’s a disco-themed party (not quite as classy as the Elvis-and-Audrey-themed trivia night from season one), Madeline and Ed’s relationship seems to have improved (are they renewing their vows and having another wedding ceremony, or is that just a flashback?), Jane seems to have kindled a romance of her own…oh yeah, and they’re flanked by a two-pronged investigation into the death of Alexander Skarsgaard’s abusive piece of shit character Perry. The cops think something’s up, and Meryl Streep rolls into town as Celeste’s mother-in-law who’s come to find some answers of her own.

I probably won’t be fully convinced that a second season of Big Little Lies was worth it until the credits roll on the final episode of season 2 because the first season was so damn good and seemingly self-contained, but I must admit that things are looking extremely positive thus far. I mean, I’m obviously here for any trailer that includes Laura Dern being referred to as “the Medusa of Monterey” and threatening to squish someone like a bug. And that quiet confrontation between Streep and Kidman at the end, when she talks about how Celeste left out some key details when describing Perry’s death? Chills. Meryl seems like she might be a better sleuth than the actual detectives. Bring it on, season 2. Bring on more lies, more twists, and more soapy drama. Let’s see what you’ve got.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling book, and featuring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Meryl Streep, the darkly comedic Big Little Lies tells the tale of three mothers whose seemingly perfect lives unravel to the point of murder.

Big Little Lies season 2 premieres on HBO on June 9, 2019.