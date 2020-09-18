Beyond Fest, the annual L.A.-based genre film festival, has announced its full line-up for this year’s event. Comprised of double and triple features and taking place at the Mission Tiki Drive-In theater in Los Angeles, the festival will feature the world premieres of Christopher Landon‘s body-swapping Blumhouse horror film Freaky as well as the Robert Forster-led werewolf film The Wolf of Snow Hollow, plus the West Coast premieres of Rose Glass‘s Saint Maud, Justin Simien‘s Bad Hair, and many more. Get the complete line-up below.

Beyond Fest 2020 officially runs from October 2 through October 8, 2020, but there will actually be a special event before that on September 24, where attendees will be able to see a double feature of Brandon Cronenberg‘s hyper-violent body horror film Possessor with John Frankenheimer‘s 1966 sci-fi movie Seconds.

“We specifically wanted to give COVID-19 a resilient middle finger and provide a safe, communal respite for filmmakers and film fans to celebrate the best genre cinema on the biggest screens possible,” said Beyond Fest Co-Founder Christian Parkes, explaining why they chose to host the event at a drive-in facility.

Tickets will be on sale via Eventbrite on September 18 at 9:00 A.M. PST, so if you’re in the Los Angeles area, this sounds like an excellent way to see some new movies earlier than their official releases and to catch up with rep screenings of Mulholland Dr, The Burbs, Misery, Tucker & Dale vs. Evil, and more. Here’s the full schedule:

Beyond Fest 2020 Full Schedule

9.24 SPECIAL EVENT

POSSESSOR UNCUT

West Coast Premiere

Director: Brandon Cronenberg

Country: USA

Runtime: 103 minutes

Year: 2020

+

SECONDS

Repertory Screening

Director: John Frankenheimer

Country: USA

Runtime: 106 minutes

Year: 1966

——————————

10.2

THE WOLF OF SNOW HOLLOW

World Premiere

Director: Jim Cummings

Country: USA

Runtime: 83 minutes

Year: 2020

+

THE BURBS

Repertory Screening

Director: Joe Dante

Country: USA

Runtime: 103 minutes

Year: 1989

——————————–

10.3

BLUE VELVET

Repertory Screening

Director: David Lynch

Country: USA

Runtime: 120 minutes

Year: 1986

+

MULHOLLAND DRIVE

Repertory Screening

Director: David Lynch

Country: France, USA

Runtime: 147 minutes

Year: 2001

+

LOST HIGHWAY

Repertory Screening

Director: David Lynch

Country:France, USA

Runtime: 134 minutes

Year: 1997

————————————

10.4

SAINT MAUD

West Coast Premiere

Director: Rose Glass

Country: UK

Runtime: 84 minutes

Year: 2019

+

MISERY

Repertory Screening

Director: Rob Reiner

Country: USA

Runtime: 107 minutes

Year: 1990

———————————

10.5

SYNCHRONIC

West Coast Premiere

Directors: Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson

Country: USA

Runtime: 96 minutes

Year: 2019

+

BAD HAIR

West Coast Premiere

Director: Justin Simien

Country: USA

Runtime: 115 minutes

Year: 2020

———————————–

10.6

THE DARK AND THE WICKED

US Premiere

Director: Bryan Bertino

Country: USA

Runtime: 95 minutes

Year: 2020

+

THE RECKONING

US Premiere

Director: Neil Marshall

Country: UK

Runtime: 110 minutes

Year: 2020

——————————

10.7

ARCHENEMY

World Premiere

Director: Adam Egypt Mortimer

Country: USA

Runtime: 90 minutes

Year: 2020

+

PSYCHO GOREMAN

International Premiere

Director: Steven Kostanski

Country: Canada

Runtime: 92 minutes

Year: 2020

—————————

10.8

FREAKY

World Premiere – Free screening

Director: Christopher Landon

Country: USA

Runtime: 101 minutes

Year: 2020

+

TUCKER & DALE vs EVIL

Repertory Screening

Director: Eli Craig

Country: Canada

Runtime: 89 minutes

Year: 2010