Beyond Fest 2020 Schedule: ‘Freaky’, ‘Possessor’, ‘Saint Maud’, a David Lynch Triple Feature, and More
Posted on Friday, September 18th, 2020 by Ben Pearson
Beyond Fest, the annual L.A.-based genre film festival, has announced its full line-up for this year’s event. Comprised of double and triple features and taking place at the Mission Tiki Drive-In theater in Los Angeles, the festival will feature the world premieres of Christopher Landon‘s body-swapping Blumhouse horror film Freaky as well as the Robert Forster-led werewolf film The Wolf of Snow Hollow, plus the West Coast premieres of Rose Glass‘s Saint Maud, Justin Simien‘s Bad Hair, and many more. Get the complete line-up below.
Beyond Fest 2020 officially runs from October 2 through October 8, 2020, but there will actually be a special event before that on September 24, where attendees will be able to see a double feature of Brandon Cronenberg‘s hyper-violent body horror film Possessor with John Frankenheimer‘s 1966 sci-fi movie Seconds.
“We specifically wanted to give COVID-19 a resilient middle finger and provide a safe, communal respite for filmmakers and film fans to celebrate the best genre cinema on the biggest screens possible,” said Beyond Fest Co-Founder Christian Parkes, explaining why they chose to host the event at a drive-in facility.
Tickets will be on sale via Eventbrite on September 18 at 9:00 A.M. PST, so if you’re in the Los Angeles area, this sounds like an excellent way to see some new movies earlier than their official releases and to catch up with rep screenings of Mulholland Dr, The Burbs, Misery, Tucker & Dale vs. Evil, and more. Here’s the full schedule:
Beyond Fest 2020 Full Schedule
9.24 SPECIAL EVENT
POSSESSOR UNCUT
West Coast Premiere
Director: Brandon Cronenberg
Country: USA
Runtime: 103 minutes
Year: 2020
+
SECONDS
Repertory Screening
Director: John Frankenheimer
Country: USA
Runtime: 106 minutes
Year: 1966
——————————
10.2
THE WOLF OF SNOW HOLLOW
World Premiere
Director: Jim Cummings
Country: USA
Runtime: 83 minutes
Year: 2020
+
THE BURBS
Repertory Screening
Director: Joe Dante
Country: USA
Runtime: 103 minutes
Year: 1989
——————————–
10.3
BLUE VELVET
Repertory Screening
Director: David Lynch
Country: USA
Runtime: 120 minutes
Year: 1986
+
MULHOLLAND DRIVE
Repertory Screening
Director: David Lynch
Country: France, USA
Runtime: 147 minutes
Year: 2001
+
LOST HIGHWAY
Repertory Screening
Director: David Lynch
Country:France, USA
Runtime: 134 minutes
Year: 1997
————————————
10.4
SAINT MAUD
West Coast Premiere
Director: Rose Glass
Country: UK
Runtime: 84 minutes
Year: 2019
+
MISERY
Repertory Screening
Director: Rob Reiner
Country: USA
Runtime: 107 minutes
Year: 1990
———————————
10.5
SYNCHRONIC
West Coast Premiere
Directors: Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson
Country: USA
Runtime: 96 minutes
Year: 2019
+
BAD HAIR
West Coast Premiere
Director: Justin Simien
Country: USA
Runtime: 115 minutes
Year: 2020
———————————–
10.6
THE DARK AND THE WICKED
US Premiere
Director: Bryan Bertino
Country: USA
Runtime: 95 minutes
Year: 2020
+
THE RECKONING
US Premiere
Director: Neil Marshall
Country: UK
Runtime: 110 minutes
Year: 2020
——————————
10.7
ARCHENEMY
World Premiere
Director: Adam Egypt Mortimer
Country: USA
Runtime: 90 minutes
Year: 2020
+
PSYCHO GOREMAN
International Premiere
Director: Steven Kostanski
Country: Canada
Runtime: 92 minutes
Year: 2020
—————————
10.8
FREAKY
World Premiere – Free screening
Director: Christopher Landon
Country: USA
Runtime: 101 minutes
Year: 2020
+
TUCKER & DALE vs EVIL
Repertory Screening
Director: Eli Craig
Country: Canada
Runtime: 89 minutes
Year: 2010