Betty Gilpin, who has quickly become one of those performers who is great in pretty much anything, was supposed to play infamous right-wing ghoul Ann Coulter in the upcoming season of American Crime Story that focuses on the Bill Clinton impeachment. But even though most info for the upcoming show still lists Gilpin as part of the cast, the GLOW star has revealed she’s no longer involved with the project.

But she can still do a good Ann Coulter impression in case anyone is in dire need of that.

Ann Coulter No More

During a recent interview with /Film to promote her upcoming movie The Tomorrow War, Betty Gilpin revealed that she’s no longer playing Ann Coulter on Impeachment: American Crime Story. This news hasn’t been widely reported yet, so if you were hoping to see Gilpin play the right-wing media star, sorry to disappoint.

“I am not going to be in it anymore,” Gilpin told us. “COVID-wise. It sucks. The schedules just didn’t line up…I listened to all those Ann Coulter audiobooks for nothing.”

Gilpin added that this sort of research was miserable, but did reveal that she nailed down her Ann Coulter impression in the process: “I have an Ann Coulter impression that’s pretty down pat with nowhere to go. So if only I was on Cameo, no, I don’t want to be on that.”

At this point in the interview, Gilpin launched into a pretty damn impressive Ann Coulter impression, saying, “She sort of talks like this and it’s just sort of Ann Coulter and is a certain kind of person who is possibly a demon.”

Impeachment: American Crime Story Details

The first season of American Crime Story focused on the O.J. Simpson trial, while season 2 followed the killing spree of Andrew Cunanan, the murderer of Gianni Versace. Season 3 will deal with a very different sort of crime – specifically, the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. While Betty Gilpin is no longer playing Ann Coulter on the show, the cast remains interesting.

Clive Owen plays Bill Clinton while Edie Falco plays Hillary Clinton; Beanie Feldstein portrays Monica Lewinsky; and Sarah Paulson is Linda Tripp. The series is adapted from the Jeffrey Toobin book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. Here’s that book’s synopsis:

The unlikely story of the events that began over doughnuts in a Little Rock hotel and ended on the floor of the United States Senate, with only the second vote on presidential removal in American history. This is an entirely fresh look at the scandal that very nearly brought down a president. Packed with news-making disclosures and secret documents published here for the first time, Toobin unravels the three strands of a national scandal – those leading from Paula Jones, Kenneth Starr, and Monica Lewinsky – that created a legal, personal, and political disaster for Bill Clinton. A Vast Conspiracy is written with the narrative drive of a sensational (if improbable) legal thriller, and Toobin brilliantly explores the high principle and low comedy that were the hallmarks of the story. From Tripp to Goldberg, Isikoff to Hyde, the complex and tangled motivations behind the scandal are laid bare.

Impeachment: American Crime Story premieres on FX on September 7, 2021.