Things are going to get even more emotionally devastating on Better Call Saul season 5. The Breaking Bad prequel has been slowly ratcheting up the tension, with each season bringing more and more shocking moments as Jimmy McGill transforms into Saul Goodman. Season 4 ended with perhaps the most jaw-dropping story development yet, but according to star Bob Odenkirk, we haven’t seen anything yet. Odenkirk says that the approaching season 5 is going to be mind-blowing and that it’s “shattering in every direction.”

I’ve gone on record before saying I consider Better Call Saul to be even better than Breaking Bad. When Saul was first announced, I was nonplussed. As much as I enjoyed Bob Odenkirk’s performance as the crooked lawyer on Breaking Bad, I couldn’t see him leading his own show, and I ultimately thought this was going to be nothing more than a cash-grab. And then I watched the show and was completely blown away. Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould managed to add layers and dimensions to what had mostly been a one-note character. Not only that, but they built a fully-realized world around him, with a new cast of characters that were interesting across the board. I know some fans just can’t wait for this show to catch up to Breaking Bad, but I’d be happy if Better Call Saul stayed out of that world entirely. Because the sooner it catches up to the events of Bad, the sooner it’s over.

For now, Better Call Saul is still on its own path. Season 4 ended with Jimmy McGill coming the closest he’s ever been to the Saul Goodman we all remember from Breaking Bad. Which means that everyone around him, particularly long-time friend and love interest Kim Wexler (played to perfection by Rhea Seehorn) is in for a shock. And Bob Odenkirk promises that viewers won’t be disappointed.

Speaking with Deadline, Odenkirk said of the new season:

“It’s the best season we’ve ever done, it’s going to blow your mind, and I’m not kidding about either of those things. It’s f*cking awesome. I can’t wait for people to see it. It’s just shattering in every direction, and I love it.”

Obviously the star of a show isn’t going to come right out and say, “This season stinks!” But I trust Odenkirk at his word, and if he says season 5 will be the best season yet, I believe him. Meanwhile, showrunner Peter Gould recently told Variety that one key element of Better Call Saul is how unpredictable it’s been:

“Right now we’re towards the end of shooting Season 5, and we have an episode which is pretty much what I pictured the show to be before we started, and it took us more than 40 some-odd episodes to get there. I think the great thing is you have to have faith in the characters.”

Better Call Saul season 5 will premiere in 2020.