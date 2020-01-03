Better Call Saul, quite possibly the best show on TV at the moment, is returning very, very soon. Which means it’s time for a new teaser! This very brief bit of footage assembles all the old familiar faces while also putting Saul Goodman (née Jimmy McGill) getting back behind the camera once again to film himself a new commercial.

Better Call Saul Season 5 Teaser

Season 4 of Better Call Saul ended with Jimmy McGill finally embracing the identity of Saul Goodman, the shady lawyer we first met in Breaking Bad. This opens Saul up to a whole new world of possibilities, and also puts the characters around Jimmy in uncharted territory. This teaser is very brief, as teasers often are, but it gives us a hint of what’s in store: lots of concerned faces. And also Jimmy/Saul directing again – something he’s shown a knack for in the past.

“It seems like Jimmy’s first move is to try to leverage all the contacts he has in the world of selling drop phones,” showrunner Peter Gould told EW. “But don’t forget, he also knows the vet, and the vet is sort of Craig’s List for the underworld in Albuquerque. So he can get quite far. The question is: how does he establish a reputation as not just a criminal lawyer but a criminal lawyer? And what does that mean to him at this point? Because situations may require him to do things and turn a blind eye to things that Jimmy McGill would not be able to stomach.”

I say this every time I write-up something related to this show, but I continue to be amazed at how great Better Call Saul has become. When the series was first announced I thought it was nothing more than a cash-grab to piggyback off of Breaking Bad. But since its premiere, I’ve come to enjoy Saul even more than Bad. And that’s saying a lot.

Better Call Saul season 5 premieres February 23.