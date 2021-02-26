Another month, another collection of movies that will soon be leaving Netflix — even if it feels like they just arrived on the streamer. But it’s the way of the world, for these movies and TV shows to make way for new arrivals in March. Here are the best TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in March 2021.

Spring Breakers

Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez, Ashley Benson, and Rachel Korine star as a group of teenage friends who join a life of crime after a run-in with James Franco’s aspiring rapper. Spring Breakers was marketed mostly as the “Disney girls go bad” movie, but the Harmony Korine’s special brand of scumbag chic cinema is an ode to hedonism that is as foul as it is fascinating.

Silver Linings Playbook

David O. Russell’s romantic-comedy teeters dangerously between twee and glib, but Silver Linings Playbook is still a fantastic showcase for Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper as two mentally unstable soulmates who join a dance competition.

Enter the Dragon

The movie that kicked off the global martial arts movie craze and turned Bruce Lee into a legend, Enter the Dragon retains a bittersweet place in pop culture history — it would be the second to last film Lee would make before his untimely death during the making of Game of Death. But Lee’s swaggering charisma and that mirror scene makes Enter the Dragon still as dazzling as ever.

Kung Fu Hustle

One of the all-time great martial arts comedies, Kung Fu Hustle is like a Looney Tunes cartoon crossed with an operatic Chinese melodrama. Stephen Chow directs and stars as bumbling thief and aspiring gangster who finds himself in the middle of a conflict between the Axe Gang and the residents of the rundown Pig Sty Alley, where three kung fu masters secretly live.

Taxi Driver

Robert De Niro stars in Martin Scorsese’s early-career masterpiece, Taxi Driver, as a mentally unstable cab driver whose late-night job wandering the seedy streets of New York feeds his delusions of grandeur, driving him to take up a vigilante mission to clean up the trash of the city.

Leaving 3/3/21

Rectify: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 3/7/21

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3

Leaving 3/8/21

Apollo 18 (2011)

The Young Offenders (2016)

Leaving 3/9/21

November Criminals (2017)

The Boss’s Daughter (2015)

Leaving 3/10/21

Last Ferry (2019)

Summer Night (2019)

Leaving 3/13/21

Spring Breakers (2012)

The Outsider (2019)

Leaving 3/14/21

Aftermath (2017)

Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis

The Assignment (2016)

The Student (2017)

Leaving 3/15/21

Chicken Little (2005)

Leaving 3/16/21

Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Leaving 3/17/21

All About Nina (2018)

Come and Find Me (2016)

Leaving 3/20/21

Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)

Leaving 3/22/21

Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018)

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)

Leaving 3/24/21

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

Leaving 3/25/21

Blood Father (2016)

The Hurricane Heist (2018)

Leaving 3/26/21

Ghost Rider (2007)

Leaving 3/27/21

Domino (2019)

Leaving 3/30/21

Extras: Seasons 1-2

Killing Them Softly (2012)

London Spy: Season 1

The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 3/31/21

Arthur (2011)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

God’s Not Dead (2014)

Hedgehogs (2016)

Inception (2010)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

Molly’s Game (2017)

Money Talks (1997)

School Daze (1988)

Secret in Their Eyes (2015)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sinister Circle (2017)

Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3

Taxi Driver (1976)

The Bye Bye Man (2017)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Prince & Me (2004)

Weeds: Seasons 1-7