(Welcome to Now Stream This, a column dedicated to the best movies streaming on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and every other streaming service out there.)

Baby, it’s cold outside! Much of the United States is dealing with a polar vortex, and below-freezing temperatures. Sounds like a perfect excuse to stay the hell inside and stream some movies! That’s where this column comes in, bringing you a plethora of different titles to enjoy. This week you’ll find Kristen Stewart texting with a ghost, Nicolas Cage driving an ambulance, Jake Gyllenhaal fighting off killer paintings, alien school teachers, and, uh, Ted Bundy. These are the best movies streaming right now. Let’s get streaming!

The Best Movies Streaming Right Now

1. Personal Shopper

Now Streaming on Netflix

Release Date: 2016

Genre: Supernatural Drama

Director: Olivier Assayas

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Lars Eidinger, Sigrid Bouaziz

Kristen Stewart is one of the most interesting performers working today, and she solidified her talent considerably with 2016’s Personal Shopper. Here is a film that proved Stewart is so compelling that she can make looking at her phone for hours pretty damn exciting. Stewart plays a personal shopper to an actress, living and working in Paris. Stewart’s twin brother has recently died of the same genetic heart condition she possess, and she’s currently in the midst of trying to contact her dead brother’s ghost. She does eventually make a supernatural connection – but not with her brother. From there, she gets wrapped up in a mysterious text message relationship with someone who may or may not be a killer. It makes for a strange, sexy, unique movie that will have you craving a cigarette.

For fans of: Clouds of Sils Maria, Elle, Cache, supernatural texting.

2. Bringing Out the Dead

Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 1999

Genre: Drama

Director: Martin Scorsese

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Patricia Arquette, John Goodman, Ving Rhames, Tom Sizemore

A box office flop upon release, Bringing Out the Dead may be Martin Scorsese‘s most underrated film. The drama received good reviews, but when people talk about Scorsese these days, they always seem to overlook this gem. Which is a damn shame, because it’s great. Written by Paul Schrader, Bringing Out the Dead stars Nicolas Cage as a paramedic at the end of his rope, haunted by the ghost of a young girl he was unable to save. Wild, kinetic and exploding with raw, untamed energy, Bringing Out the Dead follows Cage over a period of nights as he tries to get his shit together. Scorsese pulls out all the stops, never letting the movie stop to take a breath, and blown-out, hazy cinematography courtesy of Robert Richardson is like a dream.

For fans of: Taxi Driver, First Reformed, After Hours, Nicolas Cage looking exhausted.

3. Velvet Buzzsaw

Now Streaming on Netflix

Release Date: 2019

Genre: Horror-comedy

Director: Dan Gilroy

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, Toni Collette, Zawe Ashton, Tom Sturridge, Natalia Dyer, Daveed Diggs, Billy Magnussen, John Malkovich

Dan Gilroy‘s unhinged horror-comedy Velvet Buzzsaw is part satire, part Grand Guignol riff – an excuse to both criticize the art world, and to comically and violently kill goofy characters. Jake Gyllenhaal takes the lead as a snobby art critic, but he’s just one of many individuals here having to deal with a series of disturbing paintings that also just happen to be haunted. Anyone looking for deeper meaning in what Gilroy is doing here is going to be disappointed. But fore sheer entertainment value, Velvet Buzzsaw can’t be beat. It’s laugh-out-loud hilarious and filled with some delightfully bonkers moments.

For fans of: The Player, Mars Attacks, ART.

4. Philadelphia

Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 1993

Genre: Drama

Director: Jonathan Demme

Cast: Tom Hanks Denzel Washington Jason Robards Mary Steenburgen Antonio Banderas

Jonathan Demme followed-up the Oscar triumph of Silence of the Lambs with Philadelphia, one of the first mainstream movies to acknowledge both homosexuality and AIDS. Tom Hanks won an Oscar playing a gay lawyer who takes his former law firm to court after they fire him soon after discovering his HIV status. Hanks hires hot-shot lawyer Denzel Washington to represent him, and while Washington’s homophobia gets in the way at first, the two men soon learn to respect each other. Some of the film’s politics seem a tad dated now, but Philadelphia still packs a punch, featuring intimate direction from Demme and incredible performances from both Hanks and Washington.

For fans of: My Life, And the Band Played On, remembering what an amazing director Jonathan Demme was.

5. Conversations with A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Now Streaming on Netflix

Release Date: 2019

Genre: Docu-Series

Director: Joe Berlinger

Joe Berlinger has Ted Bundy on the brain this year. Not only did he direct the film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, starring Zac Efron as Bundy, he also directed this new Netflix docu-series. The series delves into Bundy’s shocking crimes in his “own words”, so to speak, via interviews Bundy gave while on death row. In the process, Berlinger goes through Bundy’s life and his terrible deeds, using stock footage, photographs, and effective (and ofter disturbing) editing to take us deep inside this story. While there’s not exactly anything new here – anyone who has read a book, or even the Wikipedia page, about Bundy will know what’s featured – Berlinger’s directorial style is so engrossing that you’ll be captivated.

For fans of: Paradise Lost, Making a Murderer, The Thin Blue Line, anything having to do with true crime.

6. American Animals

Now Streaming on Max Go

Release Date: 2018

Genre: Crime drama

Director: Bart Layton

Cast: Evan Peters, Barry Keoghan, Blake Jenner, Jared Abrahamson, and Ann Dowd

One of 2018’s most underrated films, American Animals tells the true story of the biggest art heist in American history. A group of college students came up with the idea of ripping off art from a campus library, thinking it would be a harmless crime. It ended up being anything but. The story is interesting on its own, but director Bart Layton takes a unique approach here, showing us both actors playing the real-life figures involved with the story, and then bringing the real-life figures in to comment. It’s not quite a documentary but it’s also not quite a narrative film either. You probably skipped this in theaters, and if you did, it’s time to catch up and see what you missed.

For fans of: The Imposter, Wormwood, I, Tonya, Udo Kier cameos.

7. The Virgin Suicides

Now Streaming on Hulu

Release Date: 1999

Genre: Drama

Director: Sofia Coppola

Cast: James Woods, Kathleen Turner, Kirsten Dunst, Josh Hartnett, Scott Glenn, Michael Paré, Danny DeVito

Sofia Coppola made her directorial debut with this dreamy, haunting drama adapted rather faithfully from the novel by Jeffrey Eugenides. The story follows five sisters in the 1970s all doomed to commit suicide, and the local boys obsessed with them. It’s strange, dark subject matter, and Coppola balances it all amazingly by downplaying things. Another director might have gone big and broad with The Virgin Suicides, and perhaps dipped into satire or dark comedy territory. Coppola instead pulls back, and lets the story unfold like some sort of weird, beautiful, tragic dream.

For fans of: Picnic at Hanging Rock, Lost in Translation, Marie Antoinette, bellbottoms.

8. The Faculty

Now Streaming on Shudder

Release Date: 1998

Genre: Sci-Fi

Director: Robert Rodriguez

Cast: Elijah Wood, Josh Hartnett, Shawn Hatosy, Jordana Brewster, Clea DuVall, Laura Harris, Robert Patrick, Bebe Neuwirth, Piper Laurie, Famke Janssen, Usher Raymond, Salma Hayek, and Jon Stewart

One of the better entries in the late ’90s teen horror boom, The Faculty is a fun riff on Invasion of the Body Snatchers, finding a group of high school students battling aliens disguised as teachers. That scenario is almost impossible to screw up, and director Robert Rodriguez – working with one of his biggest budgets – is having fun here – as is the young cast (the best of the bunch being Clea DuVall as a gothy loner). There’s nothing really under the surface here, but if you’re in the mood for fast, cheap thrills, The Faculty delivers.

For fans of: Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Scream, Jon Stewart getting his fingers cut off.

9. Enemy at the Gates

Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 2001

Genre: War Thriller

Director: Jean-Jacques Annaud

Cast: Joseph Fiennes, Jude Law, Rachel Weisz, Bob Hoskins, Ed Harris

There was a period in the early 2000s when Jude Law was in every movie. Like Enemy at the Gates, a tense wartime thriller about two snipers trying to kill each other. Law plays real-life figure Vasily Zaytsev, a Soviet Union sniper who becomes something of a legend thanks to the propaganda work of his friend, Joseph Fiennes. Upset with Vasily’s popularity, and his talent for killing off their troops, the Nazis send in a sniper of their own, played with chilly menace by Ed Harris, to take him out. Along the way, there’s plenty of drama, tension and even a little romance, as both Law and Fiennes fall for militia member Rachel Weisz. Exciting and entertaining, Enemy at the Gates feels mostly forgotten, but I assure you, it’s worth your time.

For fans of: Saving Private Ryan, The Hurt Locker, dirt (What? There’s lots of dirt in this movie!).

10. Thinner

Now Streaming on Hulu

Release Date: 1996

Genre: Horror

Director: Tom Holland

Cast: Robert John Burke, Joe Mantegna, Lucinda Jenney, Michael Constantine, Kari Wührer and Bethany Joy Lenz

When Stephen King first broke into writing, publishers didn’t like putting out more than one book from an author per year. But King was too prolific for that shit, so he invented the pseudonym Richard Bachman. One of the books King wrote as Bachman was Thinner, which eventually found its way to the big screen courtesy of director Tom Holland (the guy who directed Child’s Play, not the young British man who currently plays Spider-Man). Robert John Burke plays an obese lawyer who accidentally hits and kills a gypsy woman with his car. The gypsy woman’s son puts a curse on Burke, causing him to rapidly loose weight. Sounds good, right? Who wouldn’t want to shed a few pounds? The problem is that the weight won’t stop coming off, and soon Burke will waste away to nothing. This is minor Stephen King, but it’s also enjoyable and full of some nasty, icky body horror moments. Bonus: Joe Mantenga, playing an over-the-top mobster.

For fans of: Silver Bullet, The Dark Half, Drag Me to Hell, killer pies.