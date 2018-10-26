(Welcome to Now Stream This, a column dedicated to the best movies streaming on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and every other streaming service out there.)

Welcome, streamers! I have some good news: Halloween is less than a week away! If you’re like me, you like to spend October watching as many creepy, weird, strange movies as you possibly can. As we close out the month, I’ve compiled a list of horror and horror-like films for your Halloween season pleasure. These aren’t the typical horror films – The Exorcist or The Shining don’t appear here, sorry. Instead, I’ve tried to bring you titles outside the norm, ready for you to stream whenever you want. Happy Halloween!

1. The Night Comes For Us

Now Streaming on Netflix

Release Date: 2018

Genre: Ultra-Violent Action

Director: Timo Tjahjanto

Cast: Joe Taslim, Iko Uwais, Julie Estelle, Sunny Pang, Zack Lee

You might think The Night Comes For Us is out of place on this list. After all, everything else on here is a creepy film for your Halloween season pleasure, while this is billed as an action movie. I won’t argue on that front – The Night Comes For Us is very much an action movie. In fact, it’s one of the best action movies you’ll ever see. But the intensity is so high, and the blood and gore is so plentiful, that the film is as close to horror as you can get without being firmly within the genre. The plot is relatively simple: Ito (Joe Taslim) betrays the criminal empire he works for to save the life of a small girl. Now he has approximately 500 people coming after him, hoping to obliterate him with machetes, guns and more. What follows is one jaw-dropping fight scene after another, where Ito, and others – including a scene-stealing Julie Estelle – beat the ever-loving shit out of each other. In each and every fight, the blood flows like a tidal wave – heads explode, bones snap, wounds burst. It is, in the literal sense of the word, horrifying. You’ll find yourself squirming and jumping out of your seat as you watch The Night Comes For Us just as you would while watching a horror movie.

For fans of: The Raid, The Raid 2, Headshot, non-stop stabbing.

2. The Old Dark House

Now Streaming on Shudder

Release Date: 1932

Genre: Horror-Comedy

Director: James Whale

Cast: Boris Karloff, Melvyn Douglas, Gloria Stuart, Charles Laughton, Raymond Massey and Ernest Thesiger

After he directed Frankenstein, and before Bride of Frankenstein, director James Whale reunited with Boris Karloff for the delightfully campy horror-comedy The Old Dark House. A group of travelers get caught in a dangerous storm, and take refuge at an old dark house (hey, that’s the title!). The house is owned by the mysterious Horace Femm (Ernest Thesiger), who has a creepy, mute butler (Karloff). As the night wears on, things start to grow spooky and potentially dangerous. Whale was a master at blending humor and horror, and in many ways, Old Dark House was a precursor to the darkly comedic Bride of Frankenstein. The most remarkable thing here though is how snappy and modern the movie seems. The editing, and the way the dialogue is handled, is much more fast paced than most movies fro this era, and it makes Old Dark House extra fresh.

For fans of: Bride of Frankenstein, Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein, lots of movie lightning.

3. Eyes Without a Face

Now Streaming on FilmStruck

Release Date: 1960

Genre: French Horror

Director: Georges Franju

Cast: Pierre Brasseur, Édith Scob, Alida Valli, Juliette Mayniel

Georges Franju‘s eerie French psychological thriller is like a precursor to the body horror of David Cronenberg. After Dr. Génessier (Pierre Brasseur) and his daughter Christiane (Édith Scob) are in a car crash, Christiane’s face is horribly disfigured – which triggers terrible guilt within Génessier. To make up for destroying his daughter’s once beautiful face, the doctor begins kidnapping young women with the hopes of removing their faces to graft onto Christiane. Yes, it’s as ghoulish as it sounds, but it’s also oddly beautiful in many ways. Eyes Without a Face is loaded with startling, arresting imagery – gory shots of faces being removed contrasted with the haunting sight of Christiane wearing an unsettling mask. If you’re looking for horror outside the norm this Halloween season, this is the movie for you.

For fans of: Les Diaboliques, Dead Ringers, The Skin I Live In, the totally normal practice of removing faces.

4. I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House

Now Streaming on Netflix

Release Date: 2016

Genre: Slooowwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww-burn ghost story

Director: Osgood Perkins

Cast: Ruth Wilson, Paula Prentiss, Bob Balaban, Lucy Boynton

If you like you scary movies peppy, with lots of jump scares, stay far away from Oz Perkins‘ I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House. This is the very definition of slow burn, which may turn off some, while appealing to others (like me). I Am the Pretty Thing… is a ghost story cut from the same cloth as the work of Shirley Jackson – and there’s even a character in the film who resembles Jackson. Ruth Wilson plays a live-in nurse who comes to take care of an aging writer who is now suffering from dementia. But the two women aren’t alone in the house. There’s someone – or something – else lurking in the shadows, around the corners, and in the walls themselves. Perkins lets his film build, and build, and build, to the point where the tension becomes almost unbearable. This is spooky stuff, and if you’re not averse to quiet horror, this is for you.

For fans of: The Blackcoat’s Daughter, Burnt Offerings, The Changeling, slow spookiness.

5. Sisters

Now Streaming on FilmStruck

Release Date: 1973

Genre: Thriller

Director: Brian De Palma

Cast: Margot Kidder, Jennifer Salt, and Charles Durning

Margot Kidder plays conjoined twins Danielle and Dominique, who were surgically separated. Danielle wins a date on a game show (don’t ask), and while the date starts off while, it goes very, very wrong, ending with a brutal knife attack. The murder was witnessed by one of Danielle’s neighbors (Jennifer Salt), who suspects Dominique of the crime. But what is really going on here? Brian De Palma‘s twisty thriller pulls out all the stops, employing brilliant split-screens to crank up the thrills and chills. While this isn’t De Palma’s first film, it is the first film that explore the themes that would color the rest of his career – voyeurism, horror, shocking violence, and of course, shameless Hitchcock homages.

For fans of: Dressed to Kill, Raising Cain, Rear Window, bloody birthday cake.