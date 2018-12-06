(Welcome to Now Stream This, a column dedicated to the best movies streaming on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and every other streaming service out there.)

Welcome back, streamers. Come along with me as I take you on a journey through several great films you can stream right now. As always, I’m trying to highlight titles that might not stand out on first glance – titles that slip through the cracks. Here, you’ll find a few documentaries, a stylish ’70s throwback, a chilly ghost story, and more.

These are the best movies streaming right now. Let’s get streaming!

The Best Movies Streaming Right Now

1. They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead

Now Streaming on Netflix

Release Date: 2018

Genre: Documentary

Director: Morgan Neville

Cast: Orson Welles and all his buddies

Netflix famously rescued Orson Welles‘ long-lost final film The Other Side of the Wind this year, completing it after years of obscurity, and releasing it on their platform. Welles’ faux-documentary is definitely worth checking out, but the real gem of this entire situation is Morgan Neville‘s They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead. Interviewing people who worked with Welles on the film, and splicing in footage from Welles’ life, career, and more, They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead is an incredibly entertaining, utterly fascinating look at Welles as an artist. The Citizen Kane director toiled for years to get Other Side of the Wind made, and They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead underlines how brilliant, and ahead of his time, Welles really was. I’d recommend you watch this before watching The Other Side of the Wind, because it will only make you appreciate the film more.

For fans of: Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse, Lost Soul: The Doomed Journey of Richard Stanley’s Island of Dr. Moreau, Best Worst Movie, watching Orson Welles do whatever the hell he feels like.

2. The Immigrant

Now Streaming on Netflix

Release Date: 2013

Genre: Drama

Director: James Gray

Cast: Marion Cotillard, Joaquin Phoenix, Jeremy Renner

The Weinstein Company all but buried The Immigrant in 2013, having no faith in its profitability. But this lush, tragic drama from James Gray (We Own the Night) is a marvel. With dreamy, hazy photography from Darius Khondji, and quiet, impactful direction from Gray, The Immigrant follows two Polish immigrant sisters (Marion Cotillard and Angela Sarafyan) who come to America. Sarafyan’s character ends up being quarantined at Ellis Island, forcing Cotillard to wander America alone. Naive and hopeless, Cotillard falls in with a charming, but dangerous, pimp, played by Joaquin Phoenix. Phoenix’s character tricks Cotillard into a life of prostitution, while also pining for her. Things look bleak, but Cotillard finds herself smitten with Phoenix’s cousin, a dashing magician played by Jeremy Renner. Gray follows these characters through 1920s New York, crafting a wholly believable world. It’s as if we’ve stepped back through time to watch history unfold. Phoenix is marvelous, as always. And Cotillard is lovely and sympathetic. This is one of the 21st centuries best films – and almost no one talks about it.

For fans of: The Godfather Part II, The Lost City of Z, There Will Be Blood, Jeremy Renner wearing eyeliner.

3. House of Games

Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 1987

Genre: Thriller

Director: David Mamet

Cast: Lindsay Crouse, Joe Mantegna, Ricky Jay, and J. T. Walsh

David Mamet made his feature directorial debut with this twisty, surprising thriller. Lindsay Crouse plays a psychiatrist who tracks down a bookie threatening one of her clients. The bookie, played with sleazy charm by Joe Mantegna, draws Crouse into his world of high-stakes poker. Mantegna trains Crouse to help him with his gambling, but the deeper Crouse gets drawn in, the trickier things become. Like most Mamet films, there’s more going on here than meets the eye – Mamet, like his characters, loves a good con. Loaded with Mamet’s trademark snappy dialogue, and featuring a memorable turn from the late, great Ricky Jay, House of Games was the film that proved Mamet was a filmmaker worth paying attention to.

For fans of: The Spanish Prisoner, Heist, Molly’s Game, twists upon twists upon twists.

4. Let the Corpses Tan

Now Streaming on Kanopy

Release Date: 2018

Genre: Style-explosion

Director: Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani

Cast: Elina Lowensohn, Stephane Ferrara, Bernie Bonvoisin, Herve Sogne

A wild, hyper, over-the-top homage to 1970s Italian crime films, Let the Corpses Tan is an exercise in style over substance. Sure, the film does have a story – a gang pulls off a gold heist, and then heads to a Mediterranean village to lay low. They expect their hideout spot to be low-key and quiet, but it turns out to be anything but. But as you watch Let the Corpses Tan, you’ll find yourself letting any semblance of plot and storytelling slip away, and instead focus on the colorful, garish, blood-drenched visuals. Every frame of this flick is a work of gaudy, gorgeous pop art, and as everything descends into chaos and mayhem, you’ll give yourself over to the madness, unable to resist those mind-blowing visuals.

For fans of: Revenge, Amer, The Strange Colour of Your Body’s Tears, non-stop gun battles.

5. The Dead Zone

Now Streaming on Shudder

Release Date: 1983

Genre: Horror

Director: David Cronenberg

Cast: Christopher Walken, Brooke Adams, Tom Skerritt, Herbert Lom, Martin Sheen, Anthony Zerbe and Colleen Dewhurst

David Cronenberg took on the work of Stephen King with this chilly, iconic horror-thriller. Here, Christopher Walken plays perhaps the most normal character in his entire career – and that’s saying something, because Walken is portraying a man with psychic abilities. After an accident lands him in a coma for five years, Walken wakes up and finds himself able to see the future, and learn a person’s secrets from touching them. This is more a curse than a blessing, as it makes Walken something of a freak – and also sends him down a doomed path. The Dead Zone is one of Cronenberg’s more subdued films, but it has an extra layer of uneasiness here in 2018, thanks to Martin Sheen‘s portrayal of a very Trump-like politician Walken is trying to stop.

For fans of: Stand By Me, Stir of Echoes, Minority Report, Christopher Walken’s mountain of hair.