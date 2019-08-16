(Welcome to Now Stream This, a column dedicated to the best movies streaming on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and every other streaming service out there.)

The streaming world is growing more and more crowded, but there are plenty of wonderful movies to discover out there. Sometimes they’re buried under lots of junk, but you can rest assured I’ll dig through all that junk to bring you the best of the best, dear reader. These are the best movies streaming right now. Let’s get streaming!

The Best Movies Streaming Right Now

1. The Beach Bum

Now Streaming on Hulu

Release Date: 2019

Genre: Comedy

Director: Harmony Korine



Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg, Isla Fisher, Zac Efron, Jimmy Buffett, Martin Lawrence, Jonah Hill

Harmony Korine‘s The Beach Bum exists in a world where the sky is always pink, the water is always sparkling, and everyone is eternally intoxicated. This funny, laid-back saga follows Moondog (Matthew McConaughey), a stoner poet prone to floating on cobbled-together barges with topless women. He lives in sunny Florida, and though he’s clearly not monogamous, he is married – to a wealthy woman named Minnie (Isla Fisher). But Minnie gives Moondog an ultimatum: he needs to finally get off his lazy ass and finish the book he’s been promising to write for years, or he’ll lose all access to Minnie’s money. What follows is a saga where Moondog drifts from one location to the next, encountering whacked-out weirdos – like Zac Efron playing a pyromaniac, or Martin Lawrence as a coked-up, dolphin-watching cruise captain. Hazy and hilarious, The Beach Bum is the ultimate hangout movie – you’ll never want it to end.

For fans of: Spring Breakers, Inherent Vice, poetry.

2. Aquaman

Now Streaming on HBONow

Release Date: 2018

Genre: Superhero

Director: James Wan



Cast: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidman

My man! Look, Aquaman isn’t an intellectual movie. And it’s certainly not high art. But it is art – a candy-colored thrill ride bursting with goofy, good-natured energy. Director James Wan embraces the absurdity from the get-go, complete with a title card that’s actually made out of fish. How can you not love that? Jason Momoa is the aquatic hero who finds himself torn between two worlds – the surface, and the underwater kingdom ruled over by his jerk brother Patrick Wilson. Can Aquaman stop chugging beers long enough to become a real hero? You bet your ass. Silly, charming, and unapologetically epic, Aquaman is one of the most refreshing superhero movies in years.

For fans of: Shazam!, Moana, fish.

3. The Favourite

Now Streaming on HBONow

Release Date: 2018

Genre: Historical dark comedy

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos



Cast: Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz

A sexy, sultry battle of wits, Yorgos Lanthimos‘s The Favourite features three killer performances from Oliva Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz. Colman is Queen Anne, an often sickly monarch who entrusts most of her decision making to her closest advisor – and lover – Sarah, Duchess of Marlborough (Weisz). The kingdom goes through some serious changes, though, when Sarah’s cousin Abigail (Stone) arrives looking for work. Soon, Abigail is working her way into the Queen’s good graces, usurping Sarah in the process. Sharply funny with bursts of absurdist glee, The Favourite is the cure to the common costume drama.

For fans of: The Lobster, Dangerous Liaisons, baroque dancing.

4. Screwball

Now Streaming on Netflix

Release Date: 2018

Genre: Documentary

Director: Billy Corben

Billy Corben‘s documentary Screwball covers the doping scandal within Major League Baseball – but this isn’t your typical doc. While Corben does employ the type of talking-head interviews that have become so prevalent in documentaries, he also makes the brilliant decision to stage elaborate re-enactments. And here’s the twist: the actors in the re-enactments are all children, pretending to be adults. The result underlines how childish everyone involved in this scandal – including Alex Rodriguez – acted. The kids-playing-adults idea might seem like a gimmick at first, but Corben makes it work, creating one of the most entertaining documentaries you’ll ever see.

For fans of: Cocaine Cowboys, Drunk History, dress-up.

5. 12 Angry Men

Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 1957

Genre: Drama

Director: Sidney Lumet



Cast: Henry Fonda, Lee J. Cobb, Ed Begley, E. G. Marshall, Jack Warden

Twelve jurors have the life of a young man in their hands. The young man stands accused of murder, and all the evidence indicates he’s guilty. At least, that’s what eleven of the men on the jury think. But one man (Henry Fonda) isn’t so sure, and he’s not about to roll over and vote against his conscience. 12 Angry Men is a movie about men sitting around in one room, yelling at each other. That should be boring, but director Sidney Lumet and his phenomenal cast find ways to make it all so damn exciting. As the situation in the jury room grows more and more intense, Lumet brings the camera in tighter and tighter, creating a sense of claustrophobia. They don’t make ’em like this anymore.

For fans of: The Verdict, To Kill a Mockingbird, men yelling in shirt-sleeves.

6. Macbeth

Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 2015

Genre: Drama

Director: Justin Kurzel



Cast: Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Paddy Considine, Sean Harris, Jack Reynor, Elizabeth Debicki, David Thewlis

Justin Kurzel‘s Macbeth never quite gets William Shakespeare’s dialogue down – something always seems off with the way the actors deliver it. But the film is so visually draw-dropping that it doesn’t matter. Fog rolls in, red and blue filters cover the frame, and characters go at each other in a kind of brutal slow-motion ballet. It’s stunning. The story is the same as it always was: ambitious Macbeth (Fassbender) and his even more ambitious wife (Marion Cotillard) scheme their way to take the crown, with dire consequences.

For fans of: All the other versions of Macbeth, scheming.

7. Good Night, and Good Luck

Now Streaming on Netflix

Release Date: 2005

Genre: Drama

Director: George Clooney



Cast: David Strathairn, Patricia Clarkson, George Clooney, Jeff Daniels, Robert Downey, Jr., Frank Langella

“We will not be driven by fear into an age of unreason if we dig deep into our history and our doctrine, and remember that we are not descended from fearful men.” So says Edward R. Murrow (David Stratharin) in George Clooney‘s Good Night, and Good Luck. The best film Clooney has directed to date, Good Night tracks the battle between newsman Murrow and Senator Joseph McCarthy. McCarthy’s “red scare” is targeting innocent Americans over a difference of ideology, and Murrow and his team have had enough. It would be nice if the story told here were a thing of a past, but the sad fact is Good Night, and Good Luck remains as relevant as ever, and sadly we don’t have many Murrows left around.

For fans of: All the President’s Men, Spotlight, cigarettes and gray suits.

8. Police Story

Now Streaming on The Criterion Channel

Release Date: 1985

Genre: Action

Director: Jackie Chan



Cast: Jackie Chan, Brigitte Lin, Maggie Cheung, Chor Yuen, Charlie Cho

Jackie Chan runs, jumps, kicks, and risks his life over and over again in Police Story. Part crime drama, part Buster Keaton-like comedy, this saga finds Chan’s police officer Ka-Kui forced to protect the former girlfriend of a crime lord. Really, though, the story doesn’t much matter. It’s simply there to give Chan a chance to perform all his own stunts for our enjoyment and amazement. A finale set in a shopping mall is so endlessly action-packed that you’ll feel exhausted by the time it’s over. Police Story was followed by several sequels, but none quite reach the dizzying heights of the original.

For fans of: Buster Keaton, Tom Cruise, and all the other actors out there willing to put their lives in danger in order to entertain us.

9. Raising Cain

Now Streaming on Shudder

Release Date: 1992

Genre: Horror-Thriller

Director: Brian De Palma



Cast: John Lithgow, Lolita Davidovich, Steven Bauer, Frances Sternhagen

Brian De Palma‘s messy thriller stars John Lithgow as a child psychologist who goes off the rails when he learns his wife (Lolita Davidovich) is having an affair. As a result, several other personalities emerge – all of them played with over-the-top glee by Lithgow. There’s also some stuff in here about Lithgow’s father (also played by Lithgow) running experiments on children. Does any of this make sense? Not really! But as usual, De Palma kicks the style into overdrive, relying on long tracking shots and other tricks of the trade to take what might’ve been a ho-hum script and work it into something weird and hypnotic. Raising Cain also benefits from Lithgow, who gets to go completely bonkers here playing multiple characters.

For fans of: Dressed to Kill, Psycho, multiple Lithgows.

10. 10 to Midnight

Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 1983

Genre: Super sleazy thriller

Director: J. Lee Thompson

Cast: Charles Bronson, Lisa Eilbacher, Andrew Stevens, Gene Davis, Geoffrey Lewis, Wilford Brimley

This super sleazy thriller stars Charles Bronson as a cop on the trail of a serial killer. He thinks he’s found his man, too – but he doesn’t have enough evidence. But Detective Charles Bronson doesn’t play by the rules, baby. He decides to flat-out plant evidence to score a conviction, but his plan backfires, and the killer is now out for revenge. 10 to Midnight is the type of unapologetic trash that makes you want to take a shower when it’s over. That’s not a knock against the flick – I mean that in the best possible way.

For fans of: Death Wish, Dirty Harry, sleaze.