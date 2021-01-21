Hulu has to return some videotapes — that is, return some titles back to the streaming ether, due to licensing rules that force platforms to play this game of hot potato. But it’s another month, and another list of old titles that must leave Hulu to make way for the new.

Here are the best movies leaving Hulu in February 2021.

District 9

Neill Blomkamp’s debut feature made waves when it hit theaters in 2009, earning the filmmaker raves as an exciting new sci-fi auteur. While he hasn’t quite lived up to that praise, District 9 remains as smart as it did more than a decade ago. Set in a world where aliens have landed on Earth and been relocated to a slum called District 9, Sharlto Copley stars as a bumbling bureaucrat who contracts a mysterious virus that begins to alter his DNA — and must turn to the very aliens that his government are trying to suppress.

American Psycho

Mary Harron‘s black comedy slasher film is often misunderstood for its social critique of the wealthy male narcissist, but that’s through no fault of her razor-sharp direction nor Christian Bale‘s slimy performance. Bale stars as Patrick Bateman, a supposedly successful New York City stockbroker, who is gradually revealed to be living a gruesome second life as a serial killer preying on prostitutes, work colleagues, and finally, random members of the public.

Eyes Wide Shut

Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make time to watch Stanley Kubrick‘s final, perversely cynical film. Eyes Wide Shut stars Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman as a troubled couple who attempt to solve their marital problems by diving into the seedy world of underground masked orgies.

Selena

Jennifer Lopez makes her breakout performance in Selena, a biographical drama which tells the story of “Tejano” queen, Selena Quintanilla, the Mexican-American crossover artist who was gone too soon. The tragedy of her untimely death looms over the movie, which is a mostly boilerpate biopic that is elevated by Lopez’s energetic performance (and enthusiastic lip syncing).

The Hurt Locker

The Best Picture winner that revived director Kathryn Bigelow‘s career and launched that of star Jeremy Renner, The Hurt Locker is a taut, visceral war movie that digs into the psyche of adrenaline-addicted bomb diffusers, and the toll that war can take on soldiers who don’t know for what they’re fighting.

Best Movies Leaving Hulu in February 2021

February 8

District 9 (2009)

Year One (2009)

February 10

The Girl Next Door (1999)

February 14

Spy Kids 4 (2011)

Stir Of Echoes (1999)

February 28

3 Ninjas (1992)

American Dragons (1998)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

Breathless (1983)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Cake (2006)

Carrington (1995)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Con Air (1997)

Cool Blue (1990)

Criminal Law (1989)

Cujo (1983)

De-Lovely (2004)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Dragonball: Evolution (2009)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Face/Off (1997)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Garfield a Tail of Two Kitties (2006)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Hanoi Hilton (1987)

Hemingway’s Garden of Eden (2010)

Here On Earth (1999)

Hud (1963)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

Last of the Mohicans: Director’s Cut (1992)

Lost In Space (1998)

Love Is All There Is (1996)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Mad Money (2008)

Man of La Mancha (1972)

Me, Myself And Irene (2000)

Mr. North (1988)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

Music Within (2007)

Our Family Wedding (2009)

Pieces of April (2003)

Places in the Heart (1984)

Poseidon (2006)

Selena (1997)

Southside With You (2016)

Sunshine (2007)

Teen Wolf (1985)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Firm (1993)

The Gift (2000)

The House on Carroll Street (1988)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The Juror (1996)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

The Mechanic (1972)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her (2001)

This World, Then the Fireworks (1997)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Virtuosity (1995)

Witness (1985)