Small Axe

Steve McQueen (Shame, 12 Years a Slave, Widows) returns behind the camera for Small Axe, an anthology comprised of five original films set in London’s West Indian community. Letitia Wright (Black Panther) stars in one entry, John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) stars in another, and the installments that have debuted at film festivals ahead of its Amazon release have received very high praise so far. I’ll definitely be carving out some time to check these out.

Community

Trick ‘r Dean! Dan Harmon’s brilliant meta-sitcom loses some steam over the course of its run as key characters drop out of the ensemble, but man, those first three seasons are gold. This has become the gold standard for experimenting with genre and form inside a tried-and-true formula, and while some of the comedy and references are a little “of the moment,” the characters and dynamics still hold up incredibly well.

Dead Poets Society

Robin Williams turns in one of his best performances as English teacher John Keating in Peter Weir’s Dead Poets Society, a wonderfully autumnal movie about nothing less than the power of art itself. Williams’ inspirational speeches remain pitch perfect, and while the movie occasionally dips into cheesy territory, it’s always a classy cheese – like a Camembert or something. This is an especially good time of year to revisit this one or seek it out for the first time.

Romancing the Stone

I’ve already written at length about my love for this movie, but man, this is an excellent example of every aspect of a movie perfectly falling into place. There’s the A+ premise, the sexiness and chemistry of the lead actors, and director Robert Zemeckis doing his best Spielberg impression. What’s not to love?

Ronin

This thrilling, no-nonsense heist movie from director John Frankenheimer features one of the greatest car chases ever committed to film. That spectacular scene is reason enough to check this out, but Frankenheimer’s sturdy direction and the film’s ensemble cast, which includes Robert De Niro, Sean Bean, Jean Reno, Stellan Skarsgård, Natascha McElhone, Michael Lonsdale, and Jonathan Pryce, adds layers of icing on the cake.