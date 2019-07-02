best film of 2019

We’re still several months away from the next awards season ramping up, but this past weekend, members of the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society voted to determine the winners of several mid-year movie-related categories, including the best film of 2019 thus far. That prize ultimately went to Olivia Wilde‘s debut feature film Booksmart (a great pick!), and you can read on to find out who won Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Most Anticipated Film for the Second Half of 2019, and more. 

/Film’s editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is a member of this critics group, which was founded in late 2016 to promote inclusion in film criticism and celebrate films year-round. They’re one of the only organizations to hand out awards at the mid-way point of the year, which is a cool idea because these awards conversations are so often dominated by movies that premiere much later in the year.

In addition to its Best Picture prize, Booksmart took home several additional awards, including Best Indie Film, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actress for Billie Lourd, who delivered a breakout performance as the mercurial Gigi. Other notable midseason award winners include Taron Egerton, who beat out Robert Downey Jr.’s emotional turn in Avengers: Endgame with his stellar performance as Elton John in Rocketman, and Lupita Nyong’o and Jordan Peele winning for Best Actress and Best Male Director, respectively, for their work on the enigmatic Us.

Here’s the full list of winners and runners up:

Booksmart - Kaitlyn Dever Beanie Feldstein

Best Picture

 

Winner: Booksmart

 

Runner-Up: Rocketman

rocketman images

Best Actor

 

Winner: Taron Egerton, Rocketman

 

Runner-Up: Robert Downey Jr, Avengers: Endgame

Jordan Peele's Us Super Bowl Trailer

Best Actress

 

Winner: Lupita Nyong’o, Us

 

Runner-Up: Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Jamie Bell Rocketman

Best Supporting Actor

 

Winner: Jamie Bell, Rocketman

 

Runner-Up: Ben Mendelsohn, Captain Marvel

Billie Lourd

Best Supporting Actress

 

Winner: Billie Lourd, Booksmart

 

Runner-Up: Naomi Scott, Aladdin

Jordan Peele's Us Featurette

Best Male Director

 

Winner: Jordan Peele, Us

 

Runner-Up: Dexter Fletcher, Rocketman

Olivia Wilde directing

Best Female Director

 

Winner: Olivia Wilde, Booksmart

 

Runner-Up: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, The Mustang

Booksmart Clip

Best Original Screenplay

 

Winner: Booksmart, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Susanna Fogel, & Katie Silberman

 

Runner-Up: Us, Jordan Peele

toy story 4 easter eggs

Best Adapted Screenplay

 

WinnerToy Story 4, Andrew Stanton & Stephany Folsom

 

Runner-Up: Avengers: Endgame, Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely

booksmart soundtrack

Best Indie Film

 

Winner: Booksmart

 

Runner-Up: The Souvenir

When They See Us featurette

Best Streaming Movie or TV Series

 

Winner: When They See Us, Netflix

 

Runner-Up: Always Be My Maybe, Netflix

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Pitt DiCaprio

Most Anticipated Film for the Second Half of 2019

 

Winner: Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

 

Runner-Up: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
