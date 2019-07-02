Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Hails ‘Booksmart’ as Best Film of 2019 So Far
Posted on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019 by Ben Pearson
We’re still several months away from the next awards season ramping up, but this past weekend, members of the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society voted to determine the winners of several mid-year movie-related categories, including the best film of 2019 thus far. That prize ultimately went to Olivia Wilde‘s debut feature film Booksmart (a great pick!), and you can read on to find out who won Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Most Anticipated Film for the Second Half of 2019, and more.
/Film’s editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is a member of this critics group, which was founded in late 2016 to promote inclusion in film criticism and celebrate films year-round. They’re one of the only organizations to hand out awards at the mid-way point of the year, which is a cool idea because these awards conversations are so often dominated by movies that premiere much later in the year.
In addition to its Best Picture prize, Booksmart took home several additional awards, including Best Indie Film, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actress for Billie Lourd, who delivered a breakout performance as the mercurial Gigi. Other notable midseason award winners include Taron Egerton, who beat out Robert Downey Jr.’s emotional turn in Avengers: Endgame with his stellar performance as Elton John in Rocketman, and Lupita Nyong’o and Jordan Peele winning for Best Actress and Best Male Director, respectively, for their work on the enigmatic Us.
Here’s the full list of winners and runners up:
