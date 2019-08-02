Family: you can’t live with them, you can’t live without them. And even if you do live without them, as dysfunctional co-dependent sisters Rachel (Hannah Utt) and Jackie (Jen Tullock) do in the Sundance drama hit Before You Know It, they will naturally search for them. Utt makes a lauded directorial debut with Before You Know It, which follows two sisters who discover that their long-dead mother (Judith Light) was actually alive and working as a soap opera star. Mandy Patinkin and Alec Baldwin also star. Watch the Before You Know It trailer below.

Before You Know It Trailer

Rachel and Jackie are two wildly different sisters who discover that life’s a soap opera. And that’s not just because their long-dead mom is revealed to be alive and kicking and working as a soap opera star. The independent dramedy directed by Utt and co-written with Tullock follows a family struggling to maintain the family business, a small community theatre in New York City.

Patriarch Mel (Mandy Patinkin) is a failed playwright, his quirky daughter Jackie is an actress stuck in arrested development, and his responsible daughter Rachel is a dissatisfied control freak. Things only get crazier when Judith Light’s soap opera star enters the mix as Rachel and Jackie’s mom who left her family to become a soap opera star. Discovering that Mel had lied to them all their lives about their mother Sherrell (Light), who they believed to be dead, Rachel and Jackie attempt to create a new bond with their mom. Family shenanigans ensue, and you’ve got yourself a hit Sundance dramedy.

The film debuted at this year’s Sundance Film Festival where it was screened in the U.S. Dramatic Competition section.

Here is the synopsis for Before You Know It:

A long-kept family secret thrusts codependent, thirty-something sisters Rachel and Jackie Gurner into a literal soap opera. A journey that proves you really can come of age, at any age. DIRECTED BY Hannah Pearl Utt STARRING Judith Light, Mandy Patinkin, Hannah Pearl Utt, Jen Tullock, Mike Colter, and Alec Baldwin

Before You Know It hits theaters on August 30, 2019.