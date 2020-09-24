Frank Marshall, legendary film producer and the director of movies like Arachnophobia, Alive, Congo, and Eight Below, is making sure his directing career is stayin’ alive.

Marshall has directed a Bee Gees documentary that has been acquired by HBO Documentary Films. The movie will trace the rise of Barry, Maurice, and Robin Gibb, who formed the band in the late 1950s and became disco era icons. The movie was part of the official selection for this year’s Telluride Film Festival, and it is set to make its debut on HBO later this year. Get the details below.

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart will be “about the legendary band who wrote more than 1,000 songs, including twenty number one hits throughout their career. The film chronicles the rise of the iconic group,” which consisted of the trio of Gibb brothers, “their music and [the band’s] evolution over the years.”

This is the latest directorial effort from Frank Marshall, the acclaimed Oscar-winning filmmaker who’s been involved with dozens of terrific mainstream American movies over the course of his long career. Paper Moon. The Warriors. Raiders of the Lost Ark. Poltergeist. Gremlins. Back to the Future. Who Framed Roger Rabbit. The Bourne Identity. Marshall was a part of them all, and now he’s stepping into the director’s chair for the first time since 2014 to chronicle the band behind songs like “Stayin’ Alive,” “How Deep is Your Love,” “I Started a Joke,” “You Should Be Dancin’,” and “Jive Talkin’.”

“Like so many people, I’ve loved the Bee Gees’ music all my life,” Marshall said in a press release. “But discovering their uncanny creative instincts and the treasure trove of music, their humor, and loyalty was a great two-year journey. We are very happy and proud to be with HBO, and it has been an honor to work on this project.”

The film is produced by Mark Monroe (Icarus), Jeanne Elfant Festa, and Nigel Sinclair (The Beatles: Eight Days a Week), the latter of whom described this movie as being about “how three brothers with paramount musical gifts created music that touched the collective unconscious across five continents for five decades straight. It is brotherhood and family, creativity, entertainment, joy, and tragedy. We all feel very privileged to be involved.”

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart is set to premiere on HBO sometime in 2020, after which it will be available to stream on HBO Max.