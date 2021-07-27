Batwoman Season 3: Release Date, Cast and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

The CW’s Batwoman series has weathered some pretty significant obstacles (it’s kind of a big deal when your main star leaves your show after the first season), but it has finally had some time to establish its new identity. The show’s second season wrapped up last month, but here is everything we know about the third season so far, including when you’ll be able to watch it.



Batwoman Season 3 Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Batwoman season 3 debuts on October 13, 2021. You’ll be able to watch it on The CW if you still have a cable subscription, and it wills also be streaming on The CW app.

What is Batwoman?

Set in The CW’s Arrowverse, Batwoman originally focused on Kate Kane, a DC Comics character who is Bruce Wayne’s cousin and discovers that she’s related to Batman. But original star Ruby Rose ended up parting ways with the show, and the Kate Kane character sustained injuries that altered her appearance, paving the way for another actress to play her. But the show decided to switch gears and bring on an entirely new character to take over the Bat-mantle, so the series now follows Ryan Wilder, a homeless woman who finds the Batsuit in the wreckage of a plane crash and takes over as the crime fighter.

Batwoman Season 3 Showrunner, Crew, and More

Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville) developed the show and serves as its showrunner, executive producing alongside Arrowverse overlords Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, as well as Geoff Johns. Dries, Natalie Abrams, Ebony Gilbert, Jerry Shandy, Daphne Miles, and Maya Houston have been the primary writers for the show, and I expect them all to return for season 3. Mark Berlet, Michael C. Blundell, Jim Stacey, and Robert McLachlan have tackled the cinematography at various points across the series thus far, and Ian D. Thomas handled the production design.

Batwoman Season 3 Cast

Javicia Leslie is the first Black character to play Batwoman. She’s joined by Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox/Batwing, Rachel Skarsten as Beth Kane/Alice, Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, Robin Givens as Jada Jet, Nick Creegan as Marquis Jet, and Victoria Cartegena as Renee Montoya, reprising that role after playing the character on the Fox series Gotham.