Ruby Rose will be The CW’s Batwoman. In a piece of pitch-perfect casting, the gender-fluid and openly gay actress will be playing the lesbian caped crusader in The CW’s ever-expanding Arrowverse.

Rose is set to first don Kate Kane’s mask and fiery red wig in this fall’s Arrowverse crossover event before headlining her own solo series currently in development at the network.

The CW announced Ruby Rose’s casting as Batwoman at the TCAs late Monday night, according to USA Today. Entertainment Weekly confirmed Rose’s casting and when we can first expect to see the model-turned-actress first don the cape and cowl. Rose will make her debut as Batwoman in a DC crossover event in December 2018, which will include Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl (but sadly, not DC’s Legends of Tomorrow).

If her introduction goes over well, Rose could next headline her own series as the Gotham vigilante. The CW is currently developing a Batwoman solo series written by Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries), who is also executive producing alongside Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, and Arrowverse mastermind Greg Berlanti.

Here’s the official logline for the potential series:

“Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”

But you can quash your hopes that a Batwoman solo series means we’ll see Batman in the Arrowverse. Network chief Mark Pedowitz said that while “Batman already exists in the Arrow-verse,” there are “no plans at this point for the character to appear,” according to USA Today.

Despite those caveats, this is one of the best pieces of casting we’ve ever seen. Rose first made a splash in Orange is the New Black in season 3, where her magnetic Stella Carlin made hundreds of women reconsider their sexuality. And she’s been on a roll ever since, appearing as badass assassins in John Wick: Chapter 2 and xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, and as a scene-stealing rock singer in Pitch Perfect 3. Rose identifies as gender-fluid, and could bring that aspect to Batwoman, who is already a ground-breaking comic book character as one of the few openly gay DC Comics heroes to headline a solo title. She’s already got the hair cut — in the comics, heiress Kate Kane has choppy short hair and dons a red wig as a vigilante to better hide her identity.

So let’s cross our fingers that Rose’s debut in the Arrowverse crossover event will be a success! Because we couldn’t ask for anything better than to see Rose star as Batwoman in a solo CW series.