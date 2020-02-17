There’s a new Battlestar Galactica reboot in the works, and it might end up being more familiar than expected. Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail is developing the new Battlestar for the upcoming NBC streaming service Peacock, and according to Ronald D. Moore, who created the previous Battlestar reboot, Esmail’s series might be set in the same universe as Moore’s. And that makes a certain sense based on how Moore’s show ended. Spoilers for the 2004-2009 Battlestar Galactica reboot follow.

The conclusion of Ronald D. Moore’s Battlestar Galactica reboot revealed that the series existed in a cyclical universe, where the events of the show happen again every few thousand years. This revealed that Moore’s Battlestar was actually a sequel to the 1978 Battlestar Galactica. All of this gives Sam Esmail a pretty easy way to remain in the same universe and make his show a new cycle. And that might be exactly what’s happening.

Speaking with Variety, Moore revealed that Esmail gave him a call to discuss the new show. Moore added that while Esmail didn’t tell him what the story of the new Battlestar was about, he did state that he planned on keeping his show in the same universe as Moores rather than starting from scratch. “Sam called me and was very gracious, he didn’t pitch me the story so I don’t know,” Moore said. “But he said his plans and he wasn’t going to re-start the show and recast it but he wanted to do something in the same universe. Sam’s amazing and I love Mr. Robot. I was like, you know, ‘You’re an amazing guy and amazing writer, go with god!'”

Battlestar Galactica began with a TV series that ran from 1978 t0 1979. A new show, Galactica 1980, arrived in 1980, but only lasted for ten episodes. From there, various episodes of the original show and Galactica 1980 were re-edited into two feature films, Mission Galactica: The Cylon Attack and Conquest of the Earth. Several attempts at revivals followed, but Battlestar Galactica wouldn’t live again until 2003, when the show was rebooted into a Syfy miniseries co-written by Moore.

The miniseries then gave birth to a new series, which ran from 2004 until 2009. Two TV movie spinoffs came from this – Battlestar Galactica: Razor and Battlestar Galactica: The Plan. There was also a prequel series, Caprica, which only lasted one season. Now, Esmail is attempting to revive things yet again – and it sounds like he’s going to give fans something familiar.