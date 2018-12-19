Universal has been trying to get the Battlestar Galactica movie off the ground for years, and now things may be kicking into gear for the sci-fi reboot again. Jay Basu has been tapped as the Battlestar Galactica writer, and Red Sparrow‘s Francis Lawrence is also officially set to direct the film.

Hot off the heels of The Girl in the Spider’s Web, Jay Basu is now attached to another big franchise. The Wrap reports that Basu has been hired by Universal to rewrite the earlier draft of the Battlestar Galactica movie which was written by Westworld writer Lisa Joy, who initially was set as screenwriter back in 2016. It seems that Lawrence, who was still being eyed to direct back when Joy was attached, is now confirmed for Battlestar Galactica, which is the second new take on the original TV series in 14 years.

This movie team will have to follow up the beloved Syfy 2004 series Battlestar Galactica, itself a reimagining of the campy 1978 series created by Glen A. Larson. But while the original ’70s show was a cult classic that provided a campy alternative to Star Wars, it was the 2004 miniseries developed by Ronald D. Moore that launched the property into its current status as a modern sci-fi classic, injecting the story with post-9/11 dread, politics, and social commentary. The 2004 series went on to become one of the most critically acclaimed sci-fi shows of all time, and was part of the vanguard of the current wave of Peak TV.

The series follows the last remnants of humanity as they attempt to escape an army of robots called Cylons that had decimated their home world. I never watched the 2004 series, but I remember how it permeated pop culture to the point that even I knew the basic premise — and couldn’t escape the ardor surrounding the SyFy series. It’s hard to imagine the movie reboot outdoing that series, though it’s uncertain whether the film will even reach for that same serious tone. However, with Westworld‘s Lisa Joy writing the previous draft, it suggests that the film will hew more closely to the 2004 series. And Basu’s work on The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo suggests the same — though perhaps with more of an action bent. He’s also co-written Monsters: Dark Continent, and the scripts for upcoming Charlie’s Angels, Metal Gear Solid, and Labyrinth movies.

But the final question is whether fans are ready for a new version of Battlestar Galactica. The 2004 series, though beloved, ended on a controversial note. Fourteen years may be enough time for fans to recover, but I wonder if this team could live up to that acclaimed series.