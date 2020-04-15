Batman: The Animated Series has served as an inspiration for artists like Mondo regular Phantom City Creative for years, and it’s easy to see why: the show is widely, and correctly, acknowledged as one of the best animated series of all time, and it’s full of incredible characters and imagery which are just asking to be filtered through the lens of talented artists and displayed on walls of fans across the world.

Now Phantom City Creative is back again with two brand new Batman the Animated Series Mondo posters and a 1/6 scale Catwoman figure that comes with a version of Selina Kyle’s cat, Isis.

Batman The Animated Series Mondo Posters & Figure

Mondo originally planned to host a gallery show featuring new Phantom City Creative artwork dedicated to this seminal ’90s series this coming May, but the coronavirus has thwarted their plans. Instead, the company will be releasing the posters created for that show in a series of online drops over the coming months – starting tomorrow, with these posters and figure.

First up is “Dreams in Darkness,” riffing on the episode of the same name. “Episodes featuring the Scarecrow always allowed for some great surrealist imagery because of his fear toxin, and Dreams in Darkness features the best hallucination sequence of all,” Phantom City Creative said in a statement accompanying these images. “There’s an amazing sequence where Batman hallucinates each of his villains morphing from one to the next. It’s nightmarish stuff, and I wanted the poster to emulate that.” Here are the specs and pricing details:

18″ x 24″ Screenprinted Poster, Edition of 250 (regular), 125 (variant)

Printed by DL Screenprinting.

Expected to Ship in May 2020.

Ships to Addresses in the US, Japan, Puerto Rico, Guam, US Virgin Islands, & US Military Bases.

Regular – $45

Variant – $65

Next up is “Harley’s Holiday,” featuring a character who has become a pop culture icon in her own right. “Harley Quinn is a fan favourite, and this episode is one of her best,” Phantom City Creative said. “Finally deemed ‘sane’ by the doctors at Arkham, Harley is free to enjoy her life. But after a small misunderstanding in a store, her day spirals out of control and causes havoc for Gotham. With this poster, I took inspiration from vintage travel posters, but instead of idyllic vistas and scenery we see the wreckage caused by one little mixup.”

18″ x 24″ Screenprinted Poster, Edition of 250 (regular), 125 (variant)

Printed by DL Screenprinting.

Expected to Ship in May 2020.

Ships to Addresses in the US, Japan, Puerto Rico, Guam, US Virgin Islands, & US Military Bases.

Regular – $45

Variety – $65

And finally, there’s this cool Catwoman figure, which was designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Ramirez Studios, and painted by Jason Wires Productions. With approximately 30 points of articulation, it comes with the following accessories:

– Regular Head

– Smirking Head

– Sneering Head

– 5 pairs of hands

– Isis the Cat (sitting)

– Coiled Whip

– Flexible Whip

– Spy Camera

– Bat Cuffs

– Large Diamond

– Bag of Loot

– Jeweled Necklace

– Unmasked Selina Kyle head (Mondo Exclusive)

– Lounging Isis the cat (Mondo Exclusive)

11.5″ in height, Approx 3lbs, Materials: PVC, ABS. Expected to ship by June 2020. Ships Worldwide. $165

All of these items go on sale at 11am CT tomorrow, April 16, 2020. The figure will available through mondoshop.com, and the posters will be available through The Drop.