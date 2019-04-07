This year marks the 80th anniversary of the first appearance of Batman in comics. To celebrate the fact that The Dark Knight is now an octogenarian, Fathom Events is re-releasing four Batman movies back in theaters this summer, each for one night only.

Director Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns and Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever and Batman & Robin will blast back onto the big screen, allowing fans to experience them in all of their proper glory once again. No need to break out your Bat-magnifying glass – we’ll give you all the details you need below.

This May, you’ll be able to watch the cinematic trajectory of the Caped Crusader slowly go from incredible heights to the laughable lows that put the franchise on ice for years…until Christopher Nolan came along and gave the series the grounded approach which offset the garish neon of Schumacher’s 1990s entries.

The films will play in over 600 theaters nationwide. Here’s the schedule (all times are local), and you can click on each link to buy tickets, which are on sale right now:

· “Batman” (1989) – Saturday, May 4, 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

· “Batman Returns” (1992) – Monday, May 6, 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

· “Batman Forever” (1995) – Sunday, May 12, 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

· “Batman & Robin” (1997) – Tuesday, May 14, 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Burton’s Batman was a legit game-changer in Hollywood, a pop culture feat that couldn’t be matched by its much weirder, darker follow-up. Schumacher’s movies are, uh, not great, but I maintain that Batman Forever is still a lot of fun. Sure, Jim Carrey can be a bit exhausting in it – even co-star Tommy Lee Jones told Carrey that he couldn’t “sanction [his] buffoonery” – but I appreciated the different sense of energy and style that Schumacher brought to that world. He immediately took it too far in Batman and Robin, a movie I cannot imagine anyone wanting to see again in theaters unless they were a couple drinks in and planning on making fun of it with friends. But maybe there’s someone out there with the ultimate hot take who can convince me that Batman and Robin actually has something to offer…beyond the worst Batman actor yet.

Additionally, all four of these movies are being remastered in 4K Ultra HD for the first time and given a Dolby Atmos soundtrack remixed for home video. If you don’t want to see them in theaters, you can own the 4K versions of each of these films on digital HD starting June 4, 2019. A physical 4K UHD Blu-ray Combo Pack will go on sale on September 17, 2019. Both versions “will collectively include more than 17 hours of previously released extras, including full-length commentaries” by their directors. Here’s the box art: