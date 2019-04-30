Last year, Monolith Games took to Kickstarter to launch a new Batman miniatures board game called Batman: Gotham City Chronicles. I was a backer of the project, and I was certainly not alone as the project had nearly 20,000 backers, collecting a grand total of $4.4 million. A year has passed and over the weekend, a humongous package arrived at my door. As I’m trying to create a new weekly vlog channel with my girlfriend Kitra called Ordinary Adventures (feel free to hit that link and subscribe!), we decided to record an unboxing of this epic tabletop game. Watch the video below!

Batman: Gotham City Chronicles Unboxing

Again, I’m crossposting this on /Film from my personal adventure YouTube channel, Ordinary Adventures. If you like things like movies and theme parks, and the occasional magic and board game content, please subscribe on YouTube, as we are not posting most of the videos on this site. So far, we have a trip to the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame and a trip to Disneyland to test cameras in prep for the grand opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. This is only our third video, so we are still in learning mode. Thanks to everyone who gives it a watch and subscribes!

Here is an official synopsis of the game from the creators:

Batman™: Gotham City Chronicles is a scenario-based miniatures board game where 2 to 4 players control the Dark Knight and his allies in their never-ending battle against crime through an asymmetrical and open game system. Each game involves an action-packed fight where two sides face off. One of the players assumes the role of the Villain and controls the most notorious criminals of Gotham City. The remaining players take control of the Heroes, who must work together as a team to foil the Villain’s plots. Each side takes turns, pitting their strategies against each other in order to achieve their objectives. Each game of Batman™: Gotham City Chronicles is played according to a scenario which describes the plot, location of the action, setup of the game, number of turns, and the specific objectives each side is trying to achieve in order to win the game. The game involves two opposing sides: the heroes and the villain. We wanted to represent that dynamic up front by making it obvious from the art on the boxes. That’s right, boxes, because one box will not be enough to fit everything you will get.

Unfortunately, the game was a Kickstarter exclusive, allowing Monolith to keep the price down for backers. If they had gone the traditional retail route, it would have been significantly more expensive. But the good news for those who missed out is that a second season of the board game will be hitting Kickstarter on June 4 ,2019. I’m not sure what will be included in that version, especially since it seems like they already made miniatures for most of the key Batman characters in this edition. But if it’s anything like Monolith’s past releases, it will be cool. Maybe someday they will expand this game system with other popular DC characters so that you can create a miniature version of Justice League on your game table.