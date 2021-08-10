The funniest comedy of 2021 (so far) is finally making its way to the big screen.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, the delightfully ludicrous new movie from director Josh Greenbaum starring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, was originally slated to hit theaters in 2020, but because of the pandemic, Lionsgate decided to release it straight to PVOD in early 2021. Now, thanks to the Alamo Drafthouse, audiences will be able to see the absurdist comedy in a theater this fall as part of Drafthouse’s interactive “Movie Party” series. Get the details below.

How to Watch Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar in Theaters

Drafthouse’s “Movie Party” categorization of screenings eschews the company’s standard “no talking” policy and instead encourages guests to quote and sing along to the movie they’re watching. The series has been suspended due to the pandemic, but Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar will snap that streak while serving as the film that relaunches the series to the public when it premieres next month.

If you’re in Los Angeles on September 12, 2021, you’ll have the chance to attend the Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar record release party at the Drafthouse’s Downtown L.A. location. Attendees will receive a copy of the soundtrack on vinyl and be treated to movie-themed cocktails, party favors, and a live-in-theater performance from Richard Cheese, who plays the lounge singer in the movie.

Beginning September 19, 2021, the Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar Movie Party kicks off at Alamo Drafthouse locations nationwide. Guests will see a pre-recorded Q&A with stars and writers Wiig and Mumolo, as well as director Josh Greenbaum, and a press release says you’ll also “enjoy interactive props and themed beach party food and drink menu specials.” Here’s the official info from the Drafthouse’s website, where you can buy tickets: