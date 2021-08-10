‘Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar’ is Headed to Theaters, So Throw On Your Best Culottes
Posted on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
The funniest comedy of 2021 (so far) is finally making its way to the big screen.
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, the delightfully ludicrous new movie from director Josh Greenbaum starring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, was originally slated to hit theaters in 2020, but because of the pandemic, Lionsgate decided to release it straight to PVOD in early 2021. Now, thanks to the Alamo Drafthouse, audiences will be able to see the absurdist comedy in a theater this fall as part of Drafthouse’s interactive “Movie Party” series. Get the details below.
How to Watch Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar in Theaters
Drafthouse’s “Movie Party” categorization of screenings eschews the company’s standard “no talking” policy and instead encourages guests to quote and sing along to the movie they’re watching. The series has been suspended due to the pandemic, but Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar will snap that streak while serving as the film that relaunches the series to the public when it premieres next month.
If you’re in Los Angeles on September 12, 2021, you’ll have the chance to attend the Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar record release party at the Drafthouse’s Downtown L.A. location. Attendees will receive a copy of the soundtrack on vinyl and be treated to movie-themed cocktails, party favors, and a live-in-theater performance from Richard Cheese, who plays the lounge singer in the movie.
Beginning September 19, 2021, the Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar Movie Party kicks off at Alamo Drafthouse locations nationwide. Guests will see a pre-recorded Q&A with stars and writers Wiig and Mumolo, as well as director Josh Greenbaum, and a press release says you’ll also “enjoy interactive props and themed beach party food and drink menu specials.” Here’s the official info from the Drafthouse’s website, where you can buy tickets:
Co-written and co-starring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumulo, it’s the instant cult comedy classic tale of two Soft Rock, Nebraska natives on an epic, soul-douching adventure in a little Florida oasis called Vista Del Mar. When these two frisky mid-lifers arrive, they find that Vista Del Mar has more than just a 24-hour CVS and Tommy Bahama-clad hunks, it’s filled with lethal mosquitos, human cannons, water spirits, banana boats, and one very reluctantly crowned Shrimp Queen.
At the Barb and Star Movie Party there’ll be dancing, there’ll be singing, and there’ll be a whole lot of being who you are. We’ll also have special Vista Del Mar visors, leis, and other party favors there waiting for you, plus Barb and Star’s favorite cocktail, the Buried Treasure. (Or, well, a scale replica of it.)
So get excited! Whip out your seashell phone, call Trish (who trusts), and pick out your favorite pair of parachute culottes for our interactive celebration of our favorite besties of 2021, Barb and Star.