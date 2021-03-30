Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, one of the year’s most pleasant surprises, is headed to home media in April – and we’re offering you a chance to win a free Blu-ray copy. The surreal, absurd comedy follows two lifelong friends (Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) who decide to take a vacation to sunny Florida, only to end up in the middle of a deadly plot involving killer bees, talking crabs, Andy Garcia cameos, a singing, dancing Jamie Dornan, and of course, culottes. Enter to win below.

The trailers for Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar made it pretty clear that this was going to be a weird movie, but I wasn’t prepared for how delightful the final film would be. Silly, weird, and charming as hell, it’s one of the year’s best surprises – and now it’s on its way to Blu-ray after debuting on digital on March 26. Lionsgate will release Barb & Star on Blu-ray on April 6, and we have 5 copies to give away to 5 random /Film readers.

To enter simply send an email to slashfilmcontestentries@gmail.com with the subject line BARB & STAR, and tell us your favorite Barb & Star character. It could be the titular duo; it could be Morgan Freemond, the talking crab; it could be Trish; it could be Tommy Bahama. It could be literally anyone in the movie, go nuts! Five winners will be chosen at random.

In Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, “Take a trip and break out of your shell with Barb and Star. From the gals who brought you Bridesmaids (costars and cowriters Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) comes Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time…ever. Romance, friendship, and a villain’s evil plot—hold onto your culottes!”

Here’s a list of special features included with the Blu-ray release:

Audio Commentary with Director Josh Greenbaum, Writer-Actor Annie Mumolo, and Writer-Actor Kristen Wiig

“Barb & Star: Making Life a Little Brighter” Featurette

“Barb & Star: Casting in Paradise” Featurette

Bloopers

Deleted Scenes

“ Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar Fashion Show” Piece

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar stars Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., Fortune Feimster, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Rose Abdoo, Vanessa Bayer, Phyllis Smith, and Kwame Patterson. Josh Greenbaum directs a script from Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo.