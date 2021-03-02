Eric André (The Eric André Show, Man Seeking Woman) rarely shies away from comedic extremes in his work, and it appears that streak will continue in Bad Trip, the new prank movie which debuts on Netflix later this month.

The streamer has released a new trailer for the film that showcases some pranks we’ve seen in previous marketing materials, but also reveals a new bit involving André and co-star Lil Rel Howery as the two – well, there’s no way to put this delicately – get their dicks stuck in a Chinese finger trap and wander onto a golf course. Check out the trailer below.

Bad Trip Trailer

It sounds like the “dicks in a finger trap” bit was exceptionally dangerous to stage. “We went to this barbershop in the hood with our dicks connected in the Chinese finger trap, and we ran into this barber shop and we’re like, ‘Does anybody got a scissors? Our dicks are stuck in this thing!'” André told Esquire. “This guy reached for his gun, couldn’t find it, grabbed his knife, chased us out. We’re in this crazy dick rig contraption. Rel falls and rolls down the street. I’m running for my life. It’s fucking intense, and we’re evading the police, and…yeah. That one was pretty stressful.”

This style of comedy is obviously not going to be for everyone, and it might not help that this movie was shot literally years ago and was initially intended to be released in theaters in October of 2019. But I guess we’re all starved for comedies right now, and this could theoretically scratch that itch for André’s most ardent devotees and/or the generation that grew up watching prank videos on YouTube.

(A quick humorous aside: in that same Esquire piece, André, who co-wrote this film’s screenplay, talks about pitching sketch ideas to Jackass maestro Jeff Tremaine, who told him there needed to be some connective tissue in the story, and this was André’s reaction: “I’d never written a story, I’m not fucking Aaron Sorkin. I don’t know any of that shit. I’m just a joke writer. Story? Why is everybody hell-bent on story? Who gives a shit. And then I realized the importance of story. I basically had to educate myself.”)

Here is the official synopsis:

Real pranks. Real People. Real Movie. From one of the guys that brought you Jackass and Bad Grandpa, this hidden camera comedy follows two best friends as they go on a cross-country road trip full of hilarious, inventive pranks, pulling its real-life audience into the mayhem.

Bad Trip arrives on Netflix on March 26, 2021.