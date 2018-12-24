Bad Times at the El Royale opened in theaters this fall to muted reception. The film had everything going for it: a star-studded cast including Jeff Bridges, Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, and Cynthia Erivo, a rising director following up his acclaimed debut feature, a seedy neo-noir thriller premise. But audiences didn’t check in for Drew Goddard‘s Bad Times at the El Royale.

Now, before we could finish unpacking why this movie fizzled, Bad Times at the El Royale is making its way to home video. With a digital release already out, 20th Century Fox advertises the upcoming Blu-ray release with an extended Bad Times at the El Royale clip.

Bad Times at the El Royale Clip

The extended preview for Bad Times at the El Royale takes place at the beginning of the movie, as Jon Hamm, Cynthia Erivo, and Jeff Bridges’ strangers meet at a seemingly empty lounge for the El Royale hotel. Hamm’s character sings the praises of the novelty “bistate” hotel while the other two remain unimpressed. Finally, the hotel manager (Lewis Pullman) emerges and checks them into the hotel — but not before he’s shaken by the very sight of Bridges’ cleric. The clip ends upon the dramatic entry of Johnson’s character, who brazenly strolls in after a bit of dangerous driving.

As this is early in the film, we don’t get a glimpse at Chris Hemsworth’s shirtless cult leader, but the clip gives us a good tease of things to come, and may be compelling enough to tempt you to buy it on Blu-ray.

Here is the official synopsis for Bad Times at the El Royale:

The El Royale is run-down hotel that sits on the border between California and Nevada. It soon becomes a seedy battleground when seven strangers — a cleric, a soul singer, a traveling salesman, two sisters, the manager and the mysterious Billy Lee — converge on a fateful night for one last shot at redemption before everything goes wrong.

Bad Times at the El Royale is now available on digital and will hit Blu-ray & DVD on January 1, 2019.