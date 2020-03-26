Hey, do you like schools, scandals, and actors doing their best Long Island accents? Then you’re going to want to check out Bad Education, a new HBO film featuring Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney. Based on a true story, Bad Education follows a school superintendent who tried to cover up an embezzlement scandal, with less-than-ideal results. Watch the Bad Education trailer below.

Bad Education Trailer

In the early 2000s, school superintendent Frank Tassone ended up getting arrested – a move that shocked everyone who knew the man. Bad Education explains just what went down: Tassone covered-up an embezzlement scandal in order to protect the school district he represented. The movie “follows Frank Tassone (Hugh Jackman) and Pam Gluckin (Allison Janney) who reign over a popular Long Island school district on the verge of the nation’s top spot, spurring record college admissions and soaring property values. But when an embezzlement scheme surfaces that threatens to destroy all they’ve built, Frank is forced to maintain order and secrecy — by whatever means necessary.”

Bad Education comes from Cory Finley (Thoroughbreds) helms the film, with a script by Mike Makowsky. Ray Romano plays Big Bob Spicer, the school board president. Other cast members include Geraldine Viswanathan, Alex Wolff, Rafael Casal, and Annaleigh Ashford.

I’m a sucker for these type of stories, so I’m all-in on this. That said, everyone’s very, very over-the-top Long Island accents might be a bit much. But as long as the story holds up that shouldn’t be an issue. Best of all: it’s a new movie that doesn’t require anyone to leave the house right now, since it’s airing on HBO!

Meredith Borders reviewed Bad Education for /Film at TIFF, and wrote:

The stakes are high, the story’s juicy, the performances are terrific, but the film never crosses over into must-watch territory, feeling a bit more like an elevated made-for-TV exposé than the sophomore effort of the filmmaker behind the deliciously wicked Thoroughbreds.

Bad Education premieres on HBO April 25.