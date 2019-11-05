Will Smith and Martin Lawrence pledged to be bad boys for life, but that’s a hard promise to keep when retirement is waiting just around the corner. “It’s time we be Good Men,” Lawrence tells Smith in the new trailer for Bad Boys for Life, the long-awaited third entry in the outsized action series. “Who wants to sing that song?” Smith responds belligerently. Touché.

When Michael Bay’s Bad Boys first plowed its way into theaters in 1995, Miami-Dade detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) were hotshots at their prime who loved to shoot people in slow-motion. Almost 25 years later, Smith and Lawrence are older and wiser, but still as bad as ever — well, maybe not Lawrence’s Marcus, who just wants to put on a bathrobe and settle back in his La-Z boy.

That leaves Mike to carry the banner of bad boy for life, but even he balks at leading the new team of hotshots, played by newcomers Alexander Ludwig (Vikings), Vanessa Hudgens (The Princess Switch), and Charles Melton (Riverdale). The trio of new-gen badasses are “a modern, highly specialized police unit that collides with the old school Bad Boys (Smith and Lawrence) when a new threat emerges in Miami.” But even their youth and Mike’s expertise doesn’t cut it when faced with that new threat, and Mike and Marcus must again team up “one last time.”

The road to bring Bad Boys For Life to life has been a long one, with a 16-year gap between the third entry and Bad Boys II. Lawrence took the longest to sign onto the project, which went through several different scripts, including one by Joe Carnahan, who was also floated as a possible director for the film before Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah signed on.

Old-school cops Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett team up to take down the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel. Newly created elite team AMMO of the Miami police department along with Mike and Marcus go up against the ruthless Armando Armas.

Bad Boys for Life rolls into theaters on January 17, 2020.