Will Smith is a charming dude, and he knows it. And Sony Pictures knows it, making Smith the central star of the Bad Boys For Life gag reel that it just dropped to celebrate the action-comedy’s release on digital platforms. Watch the Bad Boys For Life gag reel below.

Bad Boys For Life Gag Reel

Bad boys, bad boys, what you gonna do? What you gonna do when Will Smith breaks? Laugh along, because you’ll make it into the gag reel. The Bad Boys For Life gag reel shows the stars of the long-awaited (and surprisingly well-reviewed) Bad Boys sequel fooling around on set.

Martin Lawrence, Joe Pantoliano, and the new youngsters Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Charles Melton are all having a pretty breezy time on the set of the film directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. But none is having more fun than Will Smith, who has always had the ability to light up the room with his antics in front of and behind the camera. It makes me wish a little to see Smith in a comedy again, playing at his slapstick talents in a romantic-comedy. Maybe a rom-com like Hitch. Okay, I just want a Hitch sequel.

Bad Boys For Life is now available for purchase on Digital. It hits Blu-ray and physical home video releases on April 21, 2020.