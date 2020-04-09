In Back to the Future Part II, there’s a subplot in which Michael J. Fox’s Marty McFly travels to an alternate version of the future which is bleak and terrible. It’s easy to imagine that we’re currently living in a worse version of that timeline in the real world, but while things are pretty dire right now, there’s a small ray of light, too.

Yesterday, a fan-made remake of Back to the Future Part II premiered on YouTube. It’s called Project 88 – Back to the Future Too, and more than 300 people across nine countries contributed to the DIY remake while abiding by social distancing and quarantine guidelines that were in place due to the coronavirus. So make sure your time circuits are on and your flux capacitor is fluxing, and let the creativity on display in this remake put a smile on your face.

Project 88 – Back to the Future Too

The whole “we all came together to put on a show” vibe of videos like these might be too cheesy for the more jaded among you, but when they’re done well – and this one is done exceptionally well – I find them to be funny, inspiring and a heck of a lot of fun to watch. My favorite part is the way a myriad of styles are used to tell the same story, whether it’s South Park-style 2D animation, practical model work using toy cars, stop motion, 3D CGI, or a whole scene inexplicably recreated using bananas. (Watch Project 88’s version of the scene where Marty gets on the hoverboard for the first time, and tell me that’s not great. I won’t believe you.) There’s even the teaser for Back to the Future Part III at the very end.

Here’s the official description from the movie’s YouTube page:

The idea was to split the movie into 88 scenes and find people from around the world to recreate those scenes using whatever they had on hand during the various stay-at-home and physical distancing guidelines that were in place at the time (March 2020). Each team was given 1 week to complete their scene. We were blown away by the creativity that this spawned! We ended up with over 300 people from 9 different countries contributing to the project! This “movie” contains actors of all ages and experience levels (including some fun cameos from the original actors of Back to the Future 2), puppets, animation, original music, cats, dogs, and even one scene performed entirely by bananas. The best part of this process is that so many people told us after completing their scenes, that it was the best part of their week, or that it helped them take their minds of all of the craziness that is going in the world for even just a few hours. We really hope you enjoy the “movie” and that maybe it inspired you to do something fun and creative as well!

They also included links to donate to No Kid Hungry and the Michael J. Fox Foundation, so if you’re lucky enough to be in a position where you can afford to help others during this difficult time, consider giving those organizations a few bucks.