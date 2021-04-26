Here’s your chance to score some art by the legendary Drew Struzan. Bottleneck Gallery is releasing a Back to the Future Part III poster from the artist, a painting that’s been re-crafted as a high-quality lithograph. This isn’t the theatrical poster that you’re familiar with and probably have seen over 100 times, which will probably make it even more enticing. You can reserve a copy now – but quantities are limited.

Here’s the poster, a lithograph measuring 24 x 18 inches. It’s a hand-numbered edition of 250 and will run you $55. But wait, there’s more!

There’s this separate, text-free art print edition. This one also measures 24 x 18 inches, but it’s part of a hand-numbered edition of 150 and costs $65. You can reserve either of these right here.

I’m not big on Back to the Future Part III, but between these two, I’d go with the art print. Something about all that text on the main release bugs me. But that’s me! You feel free to do you, reader. Grab whatever floats your boat. Buy both of them, if you can afford them. Time is fleeting, and money isn’t everything.

The release of these comes with the following message from Bottleneck Gallery, who also mention they’re working on some re-releases as well:

Howdy y’all, we teased our latest release with our fine partners over at Vice Press last week, and the time has finally come: we’re proud to announce the release of Drew Struzan’s Back to the Future Part III art. We sat down with Drew and combed through the history of his incredible time working with the Back to the Future films, and we’re excited to present another of Drew’s Back to the Future Part III paintings expertly re-crafted as a high quality lithograph! Marty and Doc getting around via horse-drawn DeLorean is as equally iconic as it is majestic, and Drew’s art from the series is just the darned best. If you’re interested in reserving a copy, please click the below link. Quantities are limited. Also, we have received many emails about it from previous buyers and we are exploring the idea of re-releasing his first poster to match the printing process of part 2 and 3. We will have more info on that later on in the year.

Drew Struzan is a legend in the movie poster world, having crafted over 150 posters, many of which have become iconic, particularly those in the Indiana Jones, Back to the Future, and Star Wars franchises. He retired from full-time work in 2008.