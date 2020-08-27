It’s been years since Funko released a Back to the Future line of ReAction Figures, taking the basic approach to action figures with the minimal amount of articulation and the most basic of body and face sculpts. Inspired by the classic 3.75-inch action figures that were popular in the 1980s and 1990s, the ReAction Figures line has given us a lot of the movie characters that we wished we had growing up. But these figures started with Super7, and that’s who’s making the new line of Back to the Future Part II ReAction figures that are now available for pre-order.

Back to the Future Part II ReAction Figures

The ReAction Figures are known for being simple and they come with limited accessories. In fact, there’s typically only one accessory with each figure, the Back to the Future Part II ReAction Figures are no exception. Each comes a single key prop from the sequel.

Doc Brown from 2015 comes with a futuristic camera accessory, while Marty McFly comes dressed in future gear as his son Marty McFly Jr., complete with a hoverboard. Then there’s Griff from 2015, who comes with a Pitbull hoverboard. Then we have the alternae 1985 version of Biff with the Sports Almanac that Old Biff stole in 2015 and took back to himself in 1955. Speaking of which, there’s also a “discreet” version of Marty when he and Doc have to go back to 1955 to get the almanac back.

Each of the figures costs $18 each at Super7’s online site, which feels a little pricey for what you get. But for Back to the Future fans out there, it’s a small price to pay to keep their memorabilia collection growing.